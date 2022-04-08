Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with 2 indecent assaults in Allston

Boston police on Friday afternoon arrested a 29-year-old Pennsylvania man on sexual assault charges in connection with two alleged assaults on female victims in Allston on Tuesday, officials said.
Ogonna Chukwudaalu Ofoma of Allentown, Pa., was arrested near 76 Quint Ave. in Allston after police received several 911 calls around 5:30 p.m. reporting a suspicious person in the area who matched the description police released Thursday of a man sought as a person of interest in the assaults, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers stopped Ofomo and later positively identified him as the suspect in the assaults, according to the statement. Ofomo faces multiple charges of indecent assault and battery and is expected to be arraigned in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
Officers responded to a call at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday reporting an indecent assault and battery near the intersection of Spofford Road and Commonwealth Avenue, police said in a statement Thursday.
Upon arriving there, detectives interviewed a victim who said she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue when a suspect wearing a black baseball cap and dark clothing indecently assaulted her, police said. The suspect then ran west down Commonwealth Avenue, police said.
On Thursday, a second victim told police she was walking on Glenville Avenue on Tuesday when a man about 30 to 45 years old who wore glasses, a face mask, and a dark jacket indecently assaulted her and fled down Harvard Avenue, police said.
The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating both incidents.
The department asks that anyone with information call detectives at 617-343-4400. People who would like to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.