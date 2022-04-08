Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with 2 indecent assaults in Allston

Boston police on Friday afternoon arrested a 29-year-old Pennsylvania man on sexual assault charges in connection with two alleged assaults on female victims in Allston on Tuesday, officials said.

Ogonna Chukwudaalu Ofoma of Allentown, Pa., was arrested near 76 Quint Ave. in Allston after police received several 911 calls around 5:30 p.m. reporting a suspicious person in the area who matched the description police released Thursday of a man sought as a person of interest in the assaults, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers stopped Ofomo and later positively identified him as the suspect in the assaults, according to the statement. Ofomo faces multiple charges of indecent assault and battery and is expected to be arraigned in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.