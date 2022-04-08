People were charged for free swimming lessons at Mattapan pool, city says

Some community members were charged for swimming classes that were supposed to be free at a city-run indoor pool in Mattapan that has been temporarily closed amid a staffing shortage, officials said Friday night.

The pool at the Mildred Avenue community center run by Boston Center for Youth and Families will be shut down this weekend when seven of the 17 indoor and two outdoor pools the agency manages open for the season, officials said this week, pointing to a citywide staffing shortage and renovations at some facilities.

At the Mildred Avenue pool, the staffing issue has been “exacerbated by allegations of improper behavior at this site,” a city spokesperson said.