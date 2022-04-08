People were charged for free swimming lessons at Mattapan pool, city says

Some community members were charged for swimming classes that were supposed to be free at a city-run indoor pool in Mattapan that has been temporarily closed amid a staffing shortage, officials said Friday night.
The pool at the Mildred Avenue community center run by Boston Center for Youth and Families will be shut down this weekend when seven of the 17 indoor and two outdoor pools the agency manages open for the season, officials said this week, pointing to a citywide staffing shortage and renovations at some facilities.
At the Mildred Avenue pool, the staffing issue has been “exacerbated by allegations of improper behavior at this site,” a city spokesperson said.
Advertisement
“BCYF has been informed by community members that swim lesson participants were charged for classes offered by BCYF for free,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The City is currently investigating this issue and working to quickly resolve the issues for full access to our pools across the city.”
The statement did not include any further details about the alleged improper charges.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Thursday afternoon that the city is “working as quickly as possible to train, staff up, and open up all of the pools so that [the closures] will no longer be an issue.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.