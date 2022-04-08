Project explores history of Cape Ann’s Indigenous peoples

“Too many people who grow up in Massachusetts are not aware of the Native history of our area and of the contemporary Native culture that continues to exist here,” said Miranda Aisling, head of education and engagement for Cape Ann Museum.

Cape Ann Museum is partnering with Manchester Historical Museum, Sandy Bay Historical Society, and Annisquam Historical Society over the next four months on a series of exhibits and programs aimed at educating area residents and visitors about the region’s rich Native American history and the impact colonists had on local tribes.

As Gloucester prepares to observe its 400th anniversary next year, a new project is highlighting the story of the Indigenous peoples who populated Cape Ann long before the arrival of European settlers.

Based on archeological evidence, human activity extends back as far as 12,000 years on Cape Ann. The area is the ancestral homeland of the Pawtucket people, and tribes such as the Nipmuc, Pennacook, and Wampanoags inhabited neighboring lands, according to organizers of the program, who consulted with Native American historians and archeologists.

With 400-year anniversaries approaching in a number of area cities — including Gloucester in 2023, Salem in 2026, and Boston in 2030 — Ailsing said there is growing interest in Indigenous history. She said the partner museums decided it was timely to bring that topic to the forefront in Cape Ann.

“Part of the point of this program is to emphasize that there was a rich and diverse Native culture already here before 1623, and which continues to the current day,” she said.

The intent is also to help the public “understand the full, complex, and sometimes challenging history of the establishment of a colony here, which includes the violence that was done towards the original Native people,” Aisling said.

Through the initiative, which runs through July 31, Cape Ann Museum, Manchester Historical Museum, and Sandy Bay Historical Society will exhibit stone tools and other Native American artifacts drawn from their permanent collections. Cape Ann Museum’s exhibit will also include artifacts from the Annisquam Historical Society’s collection.

Complementing the exhibits will be three educational programs.

On April 16, Cape Ann Museum presents a program on “Indigenous Perspectives on Archeology,” with Linda Coombs, an historian from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah); David Weeden, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s Tribal Historic Preservation Officer; and Eric Lott, a Massachusetts Archaeological Society board member.

Manchester Historical Museum on April 20 is presenting a program with Mary Ellen Lepionka, a local scholar of Native American history on the “Indigenous Presence in Manchester.” Lepionka will present a similar program at the Sandy Bay Historical Society July 18 focused on the Indigenous people of Sandy Bay.

Additionally, Manchester Historical, on April 30, and Sandy Bay Historical, on June 25, are inviting residents to bring in their own artifacts to be reviewed by Lepionka.

“I’m thrilled the museums in Cape Ann are taking on this project and that they are very consciously involving the tribes as part of this important conversation,” said Suanna Crowley, trustee and past president of the Massachusetts Archaeological Society.

Crowley said there is “a lack of awareness and a lack of appreciation” about the historic presence of Native people in Massachusetts and elsewhere, “and the Indigenous community is moving with greater momentum to fill those gaps,” helped by new collaborations with museums, archeologists, and others. “Their own voices are being heard and that’s what’s so exciting.”

Organizers hope the project is just the starting point for exploration and discussion of the region’s Indigenous past.

“We want to work to establish more partnerships with Native people and institutions in the area so our patrons and visitors can get a more complete vision of the land that is now called Cape Ann,” Aisling said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

Native American Axe Head. Gift of N. Carleton Phillips, 1939. Collection of the Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester. Cape Ann Museum



