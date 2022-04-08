Providence schools students are shadowing prospective employers — and getting paid to do it

Fast forward to present day, Quezada is attending Providence College to earn her Master’s degree in school counseling. And while doing so, she is leading the career and technical education program in her hometown— the same program that sent her to URI to shadow prospective supervisors and employers.

When Providence native Natalyz Quezada was a high school student at the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex in Providence, she was going through a biotechnology program, shadowing people who were already on the job. She was able to travel to the University of Rhode Island while still in high school, gaining experience working in a lab, evaluating data, and constantly around experts in her field of interest.

Natalyz Quezada is the program coordinator at the career and technical program at PCTA. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Providence Public Schools has partnered with the Community Action Partnership of Providence to place high school students in paid internships in fields they’re interested in working in. The district is currently working with employers including JD Cement, American Safety, Polaris MEP, Tops Electric Supply, and Dorcas International Institute, according to spokesman Nick Domings. Some high school students are returning to their former elementary schools to help in the classrooms and learn more about teaching at the same time.

The program was created in 2017 to align with Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s vision for “a city with economic and educational opportunities for all,” said Kadeem Leslie, the deputy director of the Office of Economic Opportunity. “The program brings together government, business leaders, youth educators, and community partners to address the complexities of youth employment and to achieve tangible impact on the lives of youth.”

“This is valuable, real world experience where our youth can gain problem-solving and life skills... All while employers are able to prepare the next generation of the workforce,” he said.

Automotic shop instructor Douglas Nelson, left, works with PCTA student Bryan Perez Reyes on a cars suspension system. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Q: How are students accepted into the program?

Quezada: There is a vetting process that is done by their instructors before students can even start their work-based learning program. They are given an employability rating, which is on a one to five scale. That scale is based on attendance, attention to safety, and “coachability.” If their employability rating is a four or five, then they qualify for entrance into the program to start working. Students who scale lower will be able to improve by proving to their teachers that they are employable.

Q: Are students paid?

Quezada: Yes, they are paid $15 an hour. That’s funded through the city of Providence. When I was in the program, just a few years ago, I was not paid. And to see that this is working so much that we are making improvements, is the exciting part.

Q: How long is the program?

Quezada: The internships typically run from January to April. They work 100 hours and can spread that out, depending on how it works for them and their employer.

Q: How old are the students enrolled in the program?

Quezada: We are currently working with students that are in 11th and 12th grade. But we start recruiting them when they are in 8th grade, depending on the school. While they wouldn’t start their internships and really go out in the field until at least 11th grade, we put them on the right academic or vocational track ahead of time to begin preparing them.

Q: If a student is a culinary student, what would their internship be like?

Quezada: At Providence Career & Technical Academy, we have a culinary program where they can start their work-based learning hours right in our café. They make food on site and sell it as part of the curriculum. When they get accepted into this internship program, they could be either shadowing pastry chefs to being on the line (as a line and/or prep cook) themselves. It really depends on the student.

Q: What are some of the outcomes you’ve seen for students in this program?

Quezada: A carpentry student just received a full-time offer at JD Cement (after interning with them) after graduation. That’s a huge win and is exactly why we send students out into this internship program: They are able to get opportunities and experiences that most would not have otherwise. We also have pre-engineering students that were running a robotics club at a local middle school. That gives them an opportunity to showcase what they have learned, and then teach other, younger students. Another student at Hope (High School) was on an art track, started interning at the Rhode Island School of Design, and the entire class was able to take a field trip to go see her work on display there. Another student is into graphic design and they were just offered a position at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

These are great opportunities for these kids that are still in high school. In a lot of cases, college students would be envious of some of these opportunities. It’s especially exciting for these students to have opportunities right in their backyards; these kids grew up in Providence and they can stay here and grow.

Q: What challenges does the program face right now? And how can you overcome those?

Quezada: We’re always looking for more employers to partner students with. These students are eager to learn and want to help out.

Q: How can local employers get in touch with the district in case they want to help place students?

Quezada: They can email cte@ppsd.org.

