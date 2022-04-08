Rhode Island poultry farmers shielding their flocks from bird flu

Strains of bird flu have been found in 31 states, the US Department of Agriculture reports.

Commercial and backyard poultry farmers are concerned it could spread to their flocks, and say it’s a common occurrence. But this is the biggest outbreak since 2015, when producers had to kill more than 50 million birds to keep the virus from spreading, the Associated Press reports.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is the only state in New England without a positive case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza that has killed more than 24 million chickens and turkeys in the past two months nationwide.

Advertisement

On Friday, laboratory testing of a commercial duck flock in Elkhart County, Indiana, has come back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Health told the AP.

The loss of egg-laying hens and inflated costs have led to a rise in the price of cartons of eggs at local grocers.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

Paul Buffoni, the owner of Buffoni’s Poultry Farm in Johnston, R.I., said he has taken steps to ensure his flock is protected from the virus, which cannot be transmitted to humans. The bird flu occurs naturally in wild waterfowl and can spread to domestic poultry, such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese via contact with an infected bird’s feces, secretions from its nose, mouth, or eyes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bird flu strains have been reported in bald eagles, geese, ducks, owls, hawks, swans, vultures, and a variety of other birds.

Wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus. APHIS anticipates additional avian influenza detections will occur in additional states as wild bird surveillance continues into the spring. APHIS’ wild bird surveillance program provides an early warning system for the introduction and distribution of avian influenza viruses of concern in the United States, allowing APHIS and the poultry industry to take timely and rapid action to reduce the risk of spread to our poultry industry and other populations of concern. USDA, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bird flu poses little risk to the general public and that poultry remains safe to eat as long as it’s properly cooked, the AP reports.

The USFDA does not allow birds infected with the bird flu to be sold.

Advertisement

At Buffoni’s, which has been in his family since 1935, there are no waterfowl on the 80-acre farm with coops that house about 30,000 to 45,000 chickens and 1,200 turkeys. They are all kept indoors away from wild birds.

“We perform standard sanitation with disinfectant,” Buffoni said. “Dip buckets where the workers step into a pan of disinfectant from one coup to another. We clean out our buildings before we set down chicks and used the recommended disinfectant. It’s all common knowledge what we do.”

While bird flu has always been a big concern, Buffoni says his flock has never been infected with the virus. The current strain has a nearly 100 percent mortality rate, and most infected birds are humanely eradicated, Buffoni says.

Poultry farmers are anxiously awaiting warmer weather, which tends to slow the virus down, Buffoni says.

State veterinarian Scott Marshall said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has been in contact with poultry producers and offered advice about protecting their flock. Farms are not allowing people who aren’t regular workers to have contact with domestic birds.

Birds infected with the bird flu show blueing of the wattles on their faces, the combs on the top of their heads, and the shanks on their legs. They may become swollen, and cough or make an abnormal respiratory sound called a snick. Birds may also have diarrhea or paralysis.

So far, sick birds tested by the state have come back negative for bird flu.

Rhode Island has countless backyard poultry farmers, and Marshall says the RIDEM does not have contact with them. But the moment someone calls the veterinarian with a sick or dying bird, the USDA Animal and Plant Inspection Services responds.

Advertisement

Marshall says the RIDEM is relying on press releases and social media blasts to inform noncommercial poultry farmers.

“When our country is infected by highly pathogenic avian influenza, foreign countries might put sanctions on us if we don’t have high enough protections in place,” Marshall says. “That’s why our response in these cases if we detect bird flu is to rapidly depopulate that farm, which is to humanely kill the poultry on the farms.”

Farmers can reduce the risks by keeping birds inside, and wild waterfowl out. But the infection can still be brought in by bird droppings.

“It’s endemic in wild waterfowl,” Marshall says. “When waterfowl are moving into the area, they are spreading it. Because these birds are flying and defecating, they are like these viral bombs falling out of the sky. You can rest assured the virus is in your area. I’m sure Rhode Island has it in the environment.”

Buffoni says he is notified by the USDA’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service anytime an infected fleck is reported anywhere in the country. The latest report came from Texas he says.

“There is no bologna,” he said. “Whether it is six chickens or six million chickens, they are quarantined and tested. The government — USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service — are in our processing facilities every day. ... I do feel comfortable because we are doing all that we can do and in complete cooperation with the state and federal levels.”

Advertisement

To date, there have been 157 farms affected across the US, affecting 114 commercial flocks and 43 backyard flocks. The affected birds span from Wyoming to Maine and as far south as Texas.

“If people practice security, don’t allow contact with wild birds, scrub their boots off with disinfectants before they walk into chicken coops, don’t share equipment or allow traffic and other birds, and don’t buy chickens from another farm right now, it’s something that can be totally prevented,” Marshall says. “It’s up to people to stop it from heading out to their chicken coops.”





Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.