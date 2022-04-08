Should Massachusetts cities and towns ban gas-fired leaf blowers?

Daniel Koretz

In November Lexington banned the use of gas-powered leaf-blowers starting in 2025 — a decision reaffirmed in a referendum last month. Practical alternatives are available, and it’s time other Massachusetts communities followed suit.

Gas-powered leaf blowers are extremely noisy, create significant environmental damage, and endanger health, particularly for landscape workers.

The low-frequency noise generated by gas-powered leaf blowers is extremely disruptive, interfering with entire neighborhoods for hours on end. It travels long distances and penetrates walls. We calculated that this loud noise affects 12 times as many residents as are affected by a battery-powered blower.

This noise is not just an annoyance. Noise has serious effects on health, including hearing damage, stress, and cardiovascular, metabolic, and cognitive effects. The noise experienced by a landscaping worker using a single gas-powered leaf blower is so loud the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommends no more than 15 minutes of exposure in an 8-hour day.

Gas-powered leaf blowers are filthy: most use two-stroke engines, which spew large amounts of toxic emissions. Operating a single gas-powered leaf blower for one hour emits roughly as much pollution as driving a Camry 1,110 miles. And this pollution is not spread across 1,100 miles — it’s concentrated in your neighborhood and in the faces of lawn care workers, children, and other residents.

The pollution emitted by gas-powered leaf blowers includes both dangerous fine particulates and a variety of hazardous gaseous emissions. Some — for example benzene — are carcinogens.

The Lexington Board of Health voted unanimously to support Lexington’s ban because of the danger to workers from noise and emissions.

Opponents of Lexington’s bylaw claimed electric equipment is impractical and too costly. Yet landscapers — including some we met — have been operating competitive, profitable businesses using electric leaf blowers for years. Based on our research and calculations, the initial price of electric blowers is higher because of the cost of batteries, but this is largely offset by lower energy and maintenance costs. Equipment costs are a tiny part of the cost of a landscaping operation.

Experience shows the additional cost of electric service to consumers is usually small, and some customers have experienced no increase at all. And if one considers all costs — including disruption, environmental degradation, and health effects — electric service is far less costly.





NO

Brian Paige

Owner, Paige Landscape Company in Walpole and Wellesley; past president, Massachusetts Association of Landscape Professionals; member, Massachusetts Green Industry Alliance

Brian Paige

Landscape professionals are first and foremost stewards of the environment. When an opportunity to improve our carbon footprint presents itself, we are eager to adopt it. However, the practical realities of converting to battery-powered technology for the professional are complex and expensive.

Leaf blowers are force multipliers of labor. Eliminating them along with other gas-powered equipment without equivalent replacements significantly reduces our ability to meet the expectations of our customers.

Our manufacturers have made great strides in developing innovative technologies that do not use gas power, but as of today these products have not achieved performance parity with gasoline-powered equipment.

At this time, this alternative technology is much more suited for homeowners that might use the equipment once or twice a week on a limited basis and have easy access to charge the units at their homes.

There is also the question of infrastructure. Outfitting a garage or an enclosed trailer with solar panels, and a charging station or a garage in which to recharge multiple batteries for multiple pieces of equipment, will require considerable capital outlays. In an economy facing record inflationary pressures, where will that money come from? We must also take into consideration the effects of policies like this on our power grid — do we have sufficient electricity to supply tens of thousands of battery chargers that would necessarily come on line to service the landscape industry?

Additionally, where would all the batteries go once they had been used? If the aim is to protect the environment, that seems a valid concern.

It is important to understand that as an industry we want to make this transition, but this change isn’t like flipping on a light switch. It must be done responsibly through providing realistic timelines and adequate funding through tax credits. We should be embracing all forms of energy to power our tools and vehicles. Canceling or banning one type of energy or piece of equipment simply is not the answer, especially since the technology is not ready yet and the efficiency and costs are not compatible.

We feel that voluntary adoption of new technology, once it is ripe, is vastly superior to prohibition. Allow our industry the time that is necessary to make these changes happen.

