Some stormy weather — especially on Saturday — will sweep through before sunshine of next week

An upper area of low pressure is going to cross through southern New England on Saturday. As the system moves northward it will help bring about lift in the atmosphere, which will produce scattered showers and even thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be accompanied by some gusty wind or even small hail.

Unfortunately the upcoming weekend is not going to be perfect, weather wise. My pick of the weekend is Sunday although even that day is not so great. Saturday is definitely the most unsettled day.

We’re getting to that time of year where the weekend weather becomes more important. Outdoor field games, gardening, and generally taking advantage of warmer weather is something many of us like to do.

The most likely areas to see this type of weather would be around the Route 495 belt, but it’s not impossible that areas close to Boston also see scattered downpours.

A batch of showers will move over New England on Saturday as a small storm heads to the Atlantic. TropicalTidbits

The timing of these showers Saturday will be from just after sunrise through early afternoon. Even later than this there could be lingering showers, but after sunset things should be drier. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s falling to the 40-degree range Saturday night.

For Sunday it looks like there will be some building clouds and the risk of showers is much lower, though not quite zero. It will be chillier Sunday afternoon with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 50s, pretty close to average. At times the wind will make it feel even cooler.

This is the first weekend of spring where the daylight is over 13 hours. Sunrise is now before 6:30 and sunset is after 7:30. We are continuing to gain light at over 2 minutes and 30 seconds each turn of the planet. We still have over 2 more hours to increase before mid-June.

In spite of the unsettled weekend it does turn really sweet, weather wise, for next week. If you are someone who works during the weekend and off Monday that day is looking really nice, with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures reaching into the lower 60s.

The nice weather continues through the first part of next week and if you have the opportunity to schedule some time outside during any of these days, I highly recommend it.