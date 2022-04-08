Suspended Chicopee superintendent denies allegations, lawyer says

An FBI affidavit alleged she admitted in an interview to sending the threatening texts after initially telling agents she hadn’t sent them. Olanoff said interviews that Clark gave to the FBI weren’t recorded.

“She denies the allegations,” Jared Olanoff said during a briefing, with Clark standing at his side. “At this point, that’s all they are. ... Absolutely nothing has been proven whatsoever.”

Suspended Chicopee School Superintendent Lynn Clark , who faces a federal charge of lying to investigators about threatening texts she allegedly sent to a Chicopee police officer, denies wrongdoing, her lawyer told reporters Friday.

“To say that there is absolute proof, or at this moment that there is any proof that has been shown in a court of law to be credible, is simply not true,” Olanoff said.

Asked if the FBI was lying in its affidavit, Olanoff said no.

“No, we’re not saying anything as to that right now,” he said. “But we are saying that as to what is in that affidavit, ... there are some problems with it, there are some inaccuracies. There are things in there that the FBI alleges that she said that she denies that she ever said. I’ll give you an example: There’s an allegation that she claimed her son sent the text messages, and that is absolutely not true. That is not something that she said.”

The affidavit alleged Clark at one point told FBI agents that a “member of Clark’s family” may have been responsible for sending the threatening texts.

In November, the officer, who was applying for the job of police chief, received a flurry of anonymous text messages, threatening to damage his reputation if he didn’t withdraw his application, the affidavit said. Some messages, he later told FBI agents, included private material that he had shared with only one person: Clark.

Clark was arrested Wednesday and was released after an initial court appearance in which she did not enter a plea.

Clark had pretended that she had received threats herself from unknown numbers, according to the affidavit. One message she claimed to have received included a picture of the officer and his wife at a wedding that he kept locked in his office, the officer told investigators.

In an interview with investigators, Clark, 51, initially said she received the wedding picture, as well as a picture of the officer driving her car through a tollbooth, from an unknown sender.

But, according to the affidavit, investigators later determined she was the source of the 99 threatening text messages to the officer, his wife, and herself, using a “burner app” to conceal her identity.

“We have not seen any text messages,” Olanoff told reporters Friday. “Nor has Ms. Clark. But again, the text messages are not the crime here. The alleged offense is a false statement, and that she denies.”

The government will be required to hand over the text messages as part of the routine discovery process.

Though the affidavit refers to the person who received the text messages as Individual 1, a source familiar with the investigation said Individual 1 was a Chicopee police officer. Investigators did not say how Clark and the officer knew each other.

Olanoff declined to comment on that point when asked about it Friday.

“We have no comment on any relationship,” Orlandoff said. “It’s not germane to the offense, the alleged offense. The alleged offense is making a false statement to the FBI. There’s nothing in there about whether there’s a relationship or not.”

Initially, Clark attempted to cast suspicion on other city employees as well as her relative, according to the affidavit, but she later allegedly admitted to the bizarre, elaborate scheme, telling investigators that the officer “had achieved many accomplishments based on [her] work” and she wanted to see him “knocked down a peg.”

The officer told investigators that he believed Clark was also receiving threatening messages because she forwarded them to him, including one that instructed her to pressure him to “bow out” of his bid for the chief’s job.

The Chicopee School Committee voted 8-3 Wednesday night to put Clark on paid administrative leave, and to ask her to resign.

“This is a 29-year employee of the city of Chicopee,” Orlanoff said Friday. “And during that time, [she] served with dignity and integrity.” He said she’s had a “stellar career” in education.

The FBI said that, during the probe in January, Clark told investigators she feared it was harming her professional reputation and “tearing the city apart.” That month, she e-mailed an FBI agent who was working on the case. “No matter which person, group of people, or individual this [investigation] points to, it was not reported by us and a piece of this was probably self-serving,” she wrote. “I just feel that nothing and I repeat, nothing — will help me personally. How is this helping the City?”

Clark was linked to the threatening texts when records from the administrator of the burner app, cell service providers, and other sources revealed the messages were sent on numbers Clark had purchased, using an Apple device that used her home IP address, the affidavit stated.

The police officer who received the threats has since withdrawn his application to be chief, the affidavit said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

