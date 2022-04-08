Town Meeting to vote on restoration funds for Scituate Lighthouse

Martell said the copper sheathing on the lighthouse top is deteriorating and there is substantial water damage. If approved, the money would be used to completely reconstruct the room where the lighthouse lantern is located, he said. He said the committee also has applied for grants to help pay for the project,

“For over two centuries, this lighthouse has been the entrance to Scituate Harbor and a big landmark for the town,” said Jeff Martell, who chairs the Lighthouse Preservation Committee. “We want to make sure it’s ready for the next century.”

Scituate’s Town Meeting will decide whether to spend $2 million in Community Preservation Act money to restore the lantern room at the top of the iconic Scituate Lighthouse.

The building dates back to 1810, when the US Congress approved spending $4,000 for a lighthouse at Scituate Harbor. Made of split granite blocks, with an attached keeper’s cottage, the Light was activated in 1811.

According to a history on the webpage of the Scituate Historical Society, the first lighthouse keeper was Captain Simeon Bates, who lived there with his wife and nine children. During the War of 1812, his daughters Abigail and Rebecca allegedly stopped the British from attacking the town — and earned the nickname the “American Army of Two” — by hiding behind trees and making so much noise with a fife and drum that the British “mistook them for an entire regiment and made a hasty retreat.”

In 1827, the federal government added 15 feet to the top of the tower to make the light more visible from far away. In 1860, the light was deactivated when nearby Minot’s Light came online, and the lantern room was removed.

In 1916, the town of Scituate bought the Lighthouse for $1,000 to keep it from being auctioned; in 1930, the town added a new lantern room. Even though it was during the Great Depression, the town justified the expense by saying “a community is judged by the condition of its public buildings; therefore, the Lighthouse should be well kept and in pleasing looking condition.”

Town Meeting awarded custody and administration of the Lighthouse to the Scituate Historical Society in 1968. And in 1994, Scituate Lighthouse was relighted for the first time in 134 years.

The structure is open to the public on specific Society Open House dates, and the area around is open throughout the year.

“There are people there all spring, summer, and fall taking wedding pictures, and there have been lots of wedding proposals,” Martell said. “Hundreds of people are there every day in good weather. It’s visited constantly.’

Town Meeting is scheduled for April 11 at 7 p.m. in the Scituate High School gym.

The warrant also includes proposals to curtail or permanently stop operation of Scituate Wind, a private electricity-producing turbine in town that nearby neighbors have been fighting for years. Town Meeting also will vote on demolishing the town’s water treatment plant and replacing it with a new $50 million facility.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.