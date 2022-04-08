Warwick will no longer award bids to secret vendors

But Rob Cote, a Warwick resident who often speaks at City Council hearings, objected, questioning the legality of awarding a public contract to a secret vendor.

An assistant fire chief told told the City Council’s Finance Committee that the department was using “confidential bidders” to prevent “tampering.”

WARWICK, R.I. — Despite not knowing the identity of the vendors, Warwick City Council members were poised to approve a $20,000 bid to conduct firefighter promotional exams this week.

“This is a public bid. These are public monies that are being expended,” Cote said. “I don’t think that you can move forward with voting on this without disclosing it to the public. It’s our money. We need to know.”

The council’s Finance Committee ended up postponing action on the bid award during its meeting Monday. And on Thursday, Warwick Mayor Frank A. Picozzi announced that while the city had used secret vendors in the past, it would no longer do so in the future.

“We looked into the matter and the actual truth is that this has been the standard procedure for both the police and fire promotional tests for two decades,” Picozzi wrote on Facebook. “I have no idea why it was started. I can only imagine that someone was trying to gain an unfair advantage or cheat because they knew what companies were giving the tests.”

He said a search showed that none of the companies that have won those secret bids was located in Rhode Island.

“To be honest, I don’t like the practice of redacting the company names,” Picozzi wrote, “and now that I’m aware of it, I’ve ended it.”

The issue arose during what is often a routine process of approving bids for everything from a paratransit van to heating oil.

When the bid for firefighter promotional exams came up, Cote stepped to the microphone and asked council Finance Committee chairman Timothy Howe a simple question: “Who are the vendors?”

Howe asked Assistant Fire Chief Jason Umbenhauer for an explanation, and Umbenhauer said the city was using “confidential vendors” – identified only by numbers – to try to prevent “tampering” with the promotional exams.

“So if one of the people taking the exam knew the vendor, they potentially could be given test results,” he said.

“Well, that’s problematic,” Cote said, “because if you think that the vendor or the participants taking the test would do something untoward to try to contact the vendor, that leads to a host of different questions. But furthermore, can you point to any place in the City Charter that allows that a public bid to be held confidential so that the people who are paying for it don’t know who the bid is?”

He said it would be impossible to know if City Council members had a conflict of interest if the identity of the vendors remains a mystery.

“If your cousin or your brother-in-law was part of that business, you would have to recuse yourself from bidding on it because you have a conflict of interest,” Cote said. “So how do we know that there is nobody on the City Council who has a relationship with any of these vendors?”

Howe said City Council member wouldn’t know the identity of the vendors when they voted.

Cote asked if there is a possibility the vendor who was to receive the bid ward could have ties to the City of Warwick as a former or current employee. Howe said that was a hypothetical question and he did not want Umbenhauer to answer it.

Cote said there would be no way to check on whether vendors have liability insurance or if any complaints have been filed with the Better Business Bureau.

And he noted the Fire Department’s request listed the bid at $20,000 but a document provided to the City Council put the award at $25,000. “So how did we go from $20,000 to $25,000 for someone who we don’t even know who it is?” he asked.

Umbenhauer said that was a typo and the correct amount is $20,000.

City Council solicitor William Walsh asked if the there would be any harm in postponing action until the city could “conduct the full due diligence both from a legal perspective and working with purchasing to clarify the dollar threshold differential.”

Umbenhauer said that wouldn’t be a problem because the bid does not expire until the end of June. The City Council Finance Committee voted to postpone action on the bid until April 18.

City Council member Edgar Ladouceur said he had never seen a bid with unidentified vendors come in during his nearly 10 years on the council. But in his Facebook post, Picozzi noted: “During the meeting, a councilman stated that he’d never seen a bid like this, but in fact he has voted on the bids using this process 19 times during his tenure.”

During the meeting, City Council member Anthony Sinapi said, “I have not been here that long, but I have seen at least well over a handful of bids come in with confidential vendors.” And each time the council was told it was allowable, he said.

“If what Mr. Cote is saying is correct, we definitely need to change it going forward,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.