Wrentham man indicted on 2nd-degree murder charge in crash that killed Sharon man

Nicholas Snyder was also indicted Tuesday on charges of vehicular manslaughter – OUI and assault with a dangerous weapon for the crash that killed 21-year-old Kevin Earley , the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 22-year-old Wrentham man was indicted this week on a charge of second-degree murder by a Norfolk County grand jury in connection with a November crash that killed a Sharon man, officials said Friday.

“The murder indictment returned by the grand jury accurately reflects that the allegations here go beyond those in a straight motor vehicle homicide case,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said I the statement.

An attorney for Snyder, Joseph P. Cataldo, declined to comment on the charges but said in an e-mail that “Mr. Snyder and his family are devastated” by Earley’s death and Snyder sends “his deepest sympathies” to the Earley family.

Snyder previously pleaded not guilty in Stoughton District Court to charges related to the crash and has been in home confinement at his mother’s residence in Wrentham, according to the statement.

After his indictment, Snyder was taken into police custody, and he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

In Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Beverly Cannone increased Snyder’s bail from the $5,000 the District Court had imposed to $50,000 cash, according to the statement.

Cannone maintained the conditions set by the District Court, including that Snyder possess no guns or weapons, abstain from alcohol and drugs, avoid and not contact witnesses and Earley’s family, and that he cooperate with GPS monitoring and home confinement in his mother’s custody, prosecutors said.

Snyder is due back in court July 12.

On Nov. 7, about 8 p.m., Snyder was driving a Nissan Altima erratically at an estimated speed of 100 miles per hour on Route 1 northbound in Foxborough, swerving into the breakdown lane to pass vehicles stopped at a red light, prosecutors said in a court filing.

Snyder narrowly missed striking a State Police cruiser, another vehicle, a highway worker, and a crew leader near Gillette Stadium, prompting a state trooper to pursue the Nissan, prosecutors said.

The trooper turned on his siren and lights and followed Snyder, who continued to drive nearly 3 miles at an estimated 100 miles per hour while swerving past multiple vehicles, entering the breakdown lane, and running another red light, according to the document.

The trooper ended his pursuit as he was instructed just moments before Snyder approached the intersection of Route 1 and Old Post Road in Sharon, where Earley was stopped at a red light in his family’s gray Subaru Forester, working a shift for a food delivery service, prosecutors said.

The sedan struck the SUV on the rear driver’s side, pushing it through the intersection and off the shoulder of the road, then hit a Dodge Durango, propelling it into a Toyota Corolla, according to prosecutors.

The occupants of the Dodge and the Toyota survived the crash with minor injuries. Earley was found trapped in the Subaru and pronounced dead at the crash site.

Snyder was initially unresponsive after the crash and was also thought to be dead, but he was pulled from the totaled Altima and taken to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, according to court documents.

Snyder became combative on the trip to the hospital, where he was alternately aggressive and emotional, and he was eventually placed under arrest and sedated, documents show. Doctors concluded that Snyder was “intoxicated by alcohol” and treated him for non-life-threatening injuries, prosecutors wrote. The hospital released Snyder the following afternoon.

In a State Police interrogation, Snyder said he had gone out to brunch with friends the previous day and had drunk alcoholic drinks with the meal, then driven to New Bedford, picked up a four-pack of beer, and returned to the Foxborough area, according to the filings. There, he drove past the home of his ex-girlfriend and threw her jacket out his window nearby, stopped by a reservoir, and then drove toward his home, documents show.

Snyder told investigators he had used marijuana during the day and that he recalled seeing traffic setups on a highway and would have driven past Gillette Stadium, but he said he had no memory of the crash, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses and surveillance video confirmed that Snyder had been drinking at brunch, and blood collected after the crash showed that his blood alcohol concentration was .19 percent and that THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana that makes people feel “high,” was present, prosecutors said.

In Massachusetts, it is illegal for anyone over 21 to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.

Traffic cameras captured Snyder’s erratic drive up Route 1 and the crash at Old Post Road, according to the documents.

“Crash data from the defendant’s car revealed he was traveling at 117 mph for five seconds before the crash with the accelerator fully engaged until .5 seconds before impact,” prosecutors wrote. “The brake was never activated.”

