11 set up hundreds of sham marriages for green card seekers, U.S. says

The defendants went so far, prosecutors said, as to submit fraudulent applications for temporary restraining orders on behalf of some clients in California Superior Court in Los Angeles.

To avoid a requirement that spouses attest to the validity of the marriages, some of the applications claimed that the clients had been the victims of domestic violence, allowing them to apply for green cards without their spouses’ involvement, court papers said.

Eleven people were charged this week with arranging hundreds of sham marriages as part of a bid to help obtain green cards for clients who paid them fees as high as $30,000, federal prosecutors said.

In an affidavit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, where at least one of the clients had been living, prosecutors said that the scheme began in October 2016 and unraveled last month. Eight of the 11 defendants were arrested Thursday, prosecutors said.

Six of the 11 defendants are Philippine nationals who had been living in Los Angeles, while a seventh was a Brazilian national, according to the affidavit. The others were U.S. citizens.

In announcing the arrests, federal authorities said Thursday that the defendants made millions of dollars from the scheme from at least 400 clients.

“These defendants’ alleged exploitation of this system for profit is an affront to our nation’s tradition of welcoming immigrants and prospective citizens,” Rachael S. Rollins, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, said in a statement. “Their alleged fraudulent behavior makes things harder for the vast majority of immigrants who follow the law and respect our immigration system.”

Rollins said that it was particularly egregious that the defendants had exploited a provision in the federal law that allows a foreign national to self-petition for a green card as the spouse of an abusive U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Under the Violence Against Women Act, if a person has been the victim of domestic violence, he or she can submit an application without needing the spouse to fill out a form. Rollins said that the defendants “did further harm, this time to real victims and survivors of domestic violence.”

It was not immediately clear whether the defendants had lawyers. None were listed for them in court records.

The 11 defendants were identified in the affidavit as Marcialito Biol Benitez, 48; Engilbert Ulan, 39; Nino Reyes Valmeo, 45; Harold Poquita, 30; Juanita Pacson, 45; Felipe Capindo David, 49; Peterson Souza, 34; Devon Hammer, 26; Tamia Duckett, 25; Karina Santos, 24; and Casey Loya, 33.

Using a brick-and-mortar temporary staffing agency in Los Angeles that Benitez set up as a front, the group identified hundreds of foreign nationals seeking to apply for U.S. citizenship and lawful permanent resident status through green cards, prosecutors said.

Benitez provided clients with payment schedules that detailed upfront payments for marriage ceremonies and the filing of immigration documents, according to the affidavit. To keep up the appearance that the marriages were legitimate, the clients were required to make monthly payments to spouses that had been recruited by the defendants until the clients obtained full, lawful permanent resident status, the affidavit said.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s field office in Boston, accused the defendants of having “made a sham” of the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

“This case should serve as a warning to others that the FBI and our law enforcement partners are united in our efforts to disrupt and dismantle criminal enterprises that seek to circumvent our laws by fraudulent means,” Bonavolonta said in the statement Thursday.

Each of the defendants was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration document fraud. If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of $250,000.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.