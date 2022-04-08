12 State Police fired for not getting vaccinated

The troopers are not able to appeal their firings, according to a statement from Patrick McNamara, the president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the union that represents troopers.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said the firings were “the culmination of the internal hearing process, for failure to comply with the executive order requiring vaccination.”

One State Police sergeant and 11 troopers were terminated Friday for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public workers, officials said.

All 12 had sought religious or medical exemptions to the mandate, a union spokesman said.

McNamara lambasted Governor Charlie Baker for the timing of the announcement.

“Governor Baker has proven yet again just how hypocritical he is,” McNamara said in a statement. “As part of a Friday night news dump, he has just terminated at least 12 Troopers due to his vaccine mandate. No appeals. No due process. Just a Governor hell bent on breaking the backs of the State Police who work tirelessly each day to keep the Commonwealth safe.”

McNamara went on to accuse Baker of “clear and petty animosity.”

“While he closes COVID testing sites, asked that the State House be reopen without a mandate and has generally shown that we are in the endemic phase of COVID-19, he is still insisting on firing 12 Troopers from an already short staffed department,” McNamara said. “The Troopers deserve better. The Commonwealth deserves better. And, Charlie Baker should be ashamed.”

A spokeswoman for Baker deferred to State Police for comment.

Early last month, SPAM filed a lawsuit against the state, State Police, and Colonel Christopher Mason after 156 of its members who had applied for a religious exemption from Baker’s vaccine mandate were all denied, including seven troopers whose religious claims were acknowledged by the State Police as being sincere and truly held beliefs, the Globe reported.

Late last month, a Suffolk Superior Court judge granted an injunction that temporarily prevented the state from firing those seven troopers. Procopio said none of the troopers terminated Friday were among the seven participating in the lawsuit.

SPAM had filed an earlier lawsuit in September in Suffolk Superior Court that asked a judge to put the vaccination requirement’s Oct. 17 deadline on hold to give the troopers’ union time to bargain. A judge rejected the motion a week later.

It is unclear exactly how many State Police have been terminated, suspended, or transferred because of the vaccine mandate, a union spokesman said Friday. The first such firing took place late last year, when a trooper with the Mounted Unit who was in his third year with the department was terminated, the union said at the time.

This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.