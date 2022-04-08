$55 million trips to a space station: Watch the SpaceX launch live

An all-private astronaut crew organized by Axiom Space is heading to the ISS on a SpaceX rocket and capsule. Axiom is a startup building a commercial space station to replace the current one, which is expected to be decommissioned by the end of the decade.

“The general feeling is that NASA exists for the frontier, and low-earth orbit is no longer the frontier, so it’s time to move low-earth orbit [activities] out to industry just as NASA did with things like communication satellites,” said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics collaboration of Harvard and the Smithsonian.

The launch of a spaceship Friday carrying private citizens to the International Space Station is another step toward a possible future of private space stations circling the earth while NASA turns its attention to other, more difficult missions, a Harvard expert said.

The launch is slated for 11:17 a.m. Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. You can watch it here.

The launch is a milestone for NASA, which has been working with companies like Blue Origin’s Orbital Reef and Nanoracks’ Starlab, to create a WeWork of industrial parks in low Earth orbit to encourage space travel.

The Ax-1 mission is being led by retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who’s also Axiom’s vice president of business development. His crewmates are three financiers: Larry Connor of the U.S., Canada’s Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe from Israel. Each paid about $55 million for their ticket, Axiom cofounder Kam Ghaffarian confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg TV Thursday.

The 10-day adventure includes commercial activities, lab experiments, and gourmet food created by celebrity chef Jose Andres.

McDowell said there was an element of space tourism to the flight, and it was more a business achievement than a technical achievement.

But he also said it was a test run for Axiom.

“Imagine that Axiom launches the Axiom space station and uses an Axiom-branded SpaceX rocket and capsule to get there and come home again,” he said. “This is the test flight.”

He said the hope for companies like Axiom is that one day there will be “industrial partners who want to pay that kind of money to fly their own industrial astronauts onto the space station” to do research.

“Will this kickstart the future in which there are ‘business travelers’ instead of tourists?” he said. “That’s where my skepticism is. I don’t know that the business travelers are going to be there.”

“Maybe once they demonstrate the capabilities they will get industrial interest,” he said.

The event is being livestreamed on the Axiom Space, SpaceX and NASA websites. The webcasts will resume on Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. in Florida, for the docking, hatch opening and welcoming ceremony.

