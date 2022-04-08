Inquiry finds 179 uncounted ballots for the 2020 primary and general election in Laconia, N.H., AG says

“This included 58 ballots from the 2020 General Election for Ward 6, 1 ballot from the 2020 General Election for Ward 1, 67 ballots from the 2020 Republican state primary from Ward 6, 50 ballots from the 2020 Democratic State Primary for Ward 6, and 3 ballots from the 2020 Democratic State Primary for Ward 4,” New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

A team of officials opened city of Laconia ballots from both the primary and general election from Ward 6 and found 179 apparently properly completed ballots that were not tallied during the 2020 primary elections and the national presidential election in November 2020.

An inquiry by New Hampshire state officials has concluded that a total of 179 ballots cast by voters in Laconia during the 2020 primaries and the general election went uncounted after they were left in a “side collection” compartment in a voting machine.

Myles B. Matteson, deputy general counsel of the Election Law Unit, said that during the examination of the Laconia paperwork officials did not tally which candidate voters chose to support. He said that both state law and the New Hampshire constitution require ballots to be counted on Election Day and they can only be reopened if a recount is requested.

“Under the New Hampshire constitution, all votes are counted on Election Day,” said Matteston. “There isn’t a provision granting us the authority to be counting votes on those ballots that were recovered.”

According to city and state officials, Laconia has moderators in each of the city’s precincts responsible for ensuring state and federal election laws are followed on Election Day, overseeing the proper operation of the voting machines, and making sure the side collection box is emptied and the ballots are counted.

In 2020, the Ward 6 moderator was Tony Felch, who is also a city councilor. The ward moderator is an elected position. Reached by the Globe Friday, Felch referred a reporter to the attorney general and the city clerk’s office. Asked to discuss his oversight of the Ward 6 election in 2020, Felch declined comment and then hung up on a reporter.

“No comment on my end,” he said.

Michael S. Garrity, director of communications for the New Hampshire Attorney General, said the focus of the investigation is now turning to why the side compartment in Ward 6 was not emptied as it should have been.

“Our big picture here is we don’t want ballots to be found in an compartment after an election,’' said Garrity. “Trying to figure out how that happened is what we are after here.”

President Joseph Biden won New Hampshire and its four electoral college votes with 52 percent of the votes cast.

“Biden not only won New Hampshire but he won it by a significant number of votes,’' said Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire political science professor. “Obviously there was some error going on [during the 2020 election] but I don’t see evidence of a conspiracy that the former president is fond of talking about.”

Scala noted that the 2020 election took place during the COVID-19 pandemic when huge numbers of voters used absentee ballots instead of appearing in municipal buildings in person. Many municipal officials likely were overwhelmed by the new volume of paperwork, he noted.

Scala said, however, that the fact that even one ballot went uncounted was a matter of serious concern.

“It’s certainly something to be concerned about, that needs to be rectified before the next election,’' he said.

The examination in Laconia’s Ward 6 is one of two active examinations into election integrity in New Hampshire, the second being a total of 190 absentee ballots in the town of Bedford, according to Formella’s office.

During one of two public sessions held at the State Archives this week, some 8,000 absentee ballot envelopes from Bedford were opened individually by prosecutors and representatives from the secretary of state and the archives over a six-hour period, officials said.

That process lead to the discovery of two completed ballots left inside the envelopes, increasing the total number of absentee ballots from Bedford that went uncounted in the 2020 election to 190, said Matteson.

The attorney general’s office is reviewing changes made by Bedford town officials to make sure similar issues are not repeated, and Matteson said that review is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Formella’s office has concluded the failure to count the absentee ballots would not have altered any election results in 2020.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.