Power outage strands 11 on Universal Studios Hollywood ride

By The Associated PressUpdated April 8, 2022, 43 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood left nearly a dozen people stranded on a ride until crews rescued them, Los Angeles authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the park's Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after 11 people got stuck on the indoor ride, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The riders were freed by 6 p.m., supervising dispatcher Bernard Peters told the Los Angeles Times. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said the park experienced a “brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions," due to a “power interruption" from the utility Southern California Edison.

Power was fully restored, the statement said.

