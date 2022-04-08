About the race for auditor...

The differences between state Senator DiZoglio and her opponent Chris Dempsey are clear and well worth our attention.

This election cycle, down-ballot races will attract much less excitement than the coveted corner office. Joan Vennochi’s revealing column on the auditor’s race might change that (” In state auditor race, it’s Diana DiZoglio vs. Chris Dempsey and Robert DeLeo ,” Opinion, April 5).

DiZoglio has been in elected office for the past decade. She has championed the misuse of nondisclosure agreements in government and continues her fight to end them. This issue is still being debated.

Dempsey became a community organizer and crushed the short-sighted elite heading us down the wrong financial path with an Olympic pipe dream. He got the Legislature to listen to his side of the issue and presented a factual spreadsheet.

It’s not a red flag when a citizen gains the respect and support of former speaker of the House Robert DeLeo. It shows that people do have the power if they know how to use it.

Full disclosure: I’m supporting Chris Dempsey for state auditor.

David O’Reilly

Marshfield





You’ve got my back, I’ve got yours

I’ve always known state Senator Diana DiZoglio as a fighter, close to the people, which is why I read Joan Vennochi’s column with appreciation. As chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, DiZoglio stood up to powerful package store lobbyists during the pandemic to fight for small restaurants’ survival. She authored and passed cocktails to-go and stopped third-party delivery companies from price gouging mom-and-pop restaurants like the ones my family owns in Haverhill. More than that, her work on the state budget as an elected official for 10 years has strengthened our communities and helped so many working families like ours, from the Berkshires to the Cape. She knows how to effect change. She’s always had our back, which is why I’m supporting her for state auditor.

Jason Petrou

General Manager

Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s restaurants



