Harvard’s community values do not include Allston

The separation shows itself in stark reality when it comes to inclusion and belonging.

As a Harvard-Allston observer over these many years and in my official capacity as president of the Allston Civic Association, a member of the Harvard-Allston Task Force, and an original member of the Allston Multimodal Project Task Force, I can see a concerted effort by Harvard to decouple itself from the greater Allston community.

▪ Respect for the rights, differences, and dignity of others.

▪ Honesty and integrity in all dealings.

▪ Conscientious pursuit of excellence in our work.

▪ Accountability for actions and conduct in the community.

▪ Responsibility for the bonds and bridges that enable all to grow with and learn from one another.

What is good for the Harvard community doesn’t translate into what is good for the Allston community.

You show who you truly are by what you consistently do. As Robert Solomon once said, “Trust opens up new and unimagined possibilities.”

Harvard should apply its core values to the Allston community and together we can fulfill our responsibility to the generations to come for a shared vision of hope for a better tomorrow for all.

Anthony D’Isidoro

Allston