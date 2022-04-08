A patina of memories on a rusty souvenir

Her ears heard my words, but her mind did not. A shake of her head showed that.

“Where did you get that, Grandpa?” Five-year-old Alexa, tipping her head quizzically, pointed at the 300-year-old matchlock pistol mounted on a piece of cherrywood on the den wall.

I went back 72 years in light speed. I was at the first ironworks in America — known today as the Saugus Iron Works — a major archaeological dig, high summer, 1950, not a cloud in the sky. A metallic sound came at my shovel tip. The archaeologist Roland “Rollie” Robbins was looking at me. He thought I was a bird dog, watched me all day. I’d found cannonballs, clay pipes, unidentified artifacts, a pine tree shilling. He was fly to my sticky paper. I’d given up every item found. Not like some guys who took souvenirs, carried them off in lunchboxes or dungaree pockets. I was not a thief. I kept saying, “I am not a thief!”

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

But Rollie hadn’t heard the shovel sound. He was reading body language. It suddenly occurred to me he’d always done that. Perfect giveaways on our part. When a car horn tooted, drawing Rollie’s attention away, I managed to get a peek at the object. It was a matchlock pistol, nearly as old as the hills surrounding us. Even with clay and gravel still clinging to it, a coat of rust, I knew what it was: 17th century snug in my hand, snug as a target pistol of my own selection.

Advertisement

The 17th-century matchlock pistol unearthed by the author at the Saugus Iron Works in 1950. Courtesy of Tom Sheehan

This had to be mine. I am not a thief, I whispered.

I am not a thief, but in two weeks I’d be in the Army. Chances were I’d end up in Korea. This was my last chance to get a piece of the ironworks, my piece of history. I had played on that ground for 20 years.

Advertisement

But Rollie could read body language. I would have to resort to deception. I am not a thief, I said again. He was looking at me. Lazily, I leaned on the shovel, my boot atop the matchlock pistol. With my luck it would discharge, take off a toe. My chin rested on hands folded over the shovel handle.

The author, left, digs at the Saugus Iron Works excavation site with archaeologist Roland "Rollie" Robbins. Courtesy of Tom Sheehan

He bit. “Tough night, Tom? Saying goodbye to the girls?” He strolled over to the trench, the six-foot probe rod over one shoulder. “You know you don’t have to hang on until the last day.” He’d been a good boss, could read trench signs like a scientist, had found the ruins of Thoreau’s cabin at Walden Pond, and I was not a thief. There, I said it again!

“Perhaps. Catches up, you know.” We flashed worldly signals to each other. He walked off. I picked up the matchlock pistol, put it in my pocket, went home to lunch. The pistol, cleaned, freed of much of its rust, remained in my bureau drawer until Korea was long past. Years later, I mounted it on a piece of cherrywood, hung it on the wall of the den, and hid it no more — my grasp at antiquity even in a house built in 1742.

Now my granddaughter was looking at me, the quizzical look still on her face as if she were saying, “Tell me the whole story, Grandpa.”

Advertisement

“I borrowed it,” I said, “a long time ago.”

“Do you have to give it back?”

“Yes,” I said, not being a liar either.

Tom Sheehan is in his 95th year and is the author of 53 or 54 books. He lives in Saugus.