The sting of college rejection

One of my students, a remarkably bright and disciplined sort, had ordered all of her achievements up in an impressive line: articles written, clubs led, AP scores garnered, grades earned, recommendations secured. Another year, the differential of that equation might have ushered her onto the thickest of Ivy League carpets. But with returning international students, a crush of SAT-less applications, and undergraduates who took a year or two off for COVID, the admissions office gently but firmly closed its door and left her on the cold and wet spring walkway.

My seniors have been stunned in recent weeks. For those who did not leap into the early decision world, the regular college decision letters have popped up. In our winking new world, the colleges let the students know when they can check the school’s web page and find out whether or not they got in. No cream-colored envelopes, no gigantic mailers, no phone calls. Just log in and cry. The admissions people have no way to cushion this. The truth arrives on time, unwelcome and in blinking 14-point Times New Roman.

Age softens us. After a few years, the rejections lose their sting. The acceptances become warmer and more profitable. The friends who line the dorm halls, playing fields, and cafeterias have bloomed and nod their heads in your direction. And other rejections — romantic, athletic, career — await with sharper knives and harder teeth. Years on, with folders and mailboxes filled with thin-slipped rejections, the first one doesn’t feel so bad.

But that first slap rings.

The seniors may have known that their chances of getting into the school they most wanted were slim, but they didn’t believe it. Deep inside their personal YouTube channels, they saw the Cinderella story come to its thrilling last-second conclusion with a golden glow, warm congratulations, and the bitter tears of their enemies.

You want to feel that it will all work out. You may still get your happy ending. You may still get that Talking Heads moment when you look around and wonder where all this came from. And that happy ending, like almost every other, was not the one that you planned. The only question that makes sense is “Well, how did I get here?”

Happy endings only come when you close the book early. Rose and Jack remain happily in love if you walk out of the theater before the iceberg is spotted. Atlanta wins the Super Bowl if the game ends early. Gatsby parties on, Brad Pitt never opens the box, and King Kong gets the girl.

As adults, we learn that the happiest of endings aren’t really endings. They come with a cup of tea over a sleeping toddler; a quiet drive home with someone special in the passenger seat; or warm sunlight on green grass. They roll and echo into the gloaming. Tragedy just sweeps up the confetti and the wrapping paper.

You have to pick up a lot of scars and slaps to learn that. The future remains exactly as capricious, cruel, and inscrutable as ever.

My students learn that math, for all its finite exactness, does not predict the future. Their grades, their scores, their connections, and even the funds in the bank don’t add up to a happy solution.

It’s not easy watching my students’ dreams die. Princeton Tigers, Stonehill Skyhawks, and BC Eagles slip silently from their lives. But the spring will continue to come, the world will spin, and the next great adventure will begin in a place that they could neither conjure in a dream nor tally on a ledger.

Bob Barsanti is a teacher at Pittsfield High School.