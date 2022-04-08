Home of the Week: There’s a theater downstairs, but the windows capture all the drama

Year built 2008

One of the features this young house offers (in a town incorporated 377 years ago) is a home theater with 12 plush seats, a two-drawer refrigerator, carpeting, and a popcorn machine.

The home theater offers a dozen plush seats. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

But who needs fake explosions when the view through the windows — or when sitting in an Adirondack chair, feet resting on the sea wall — is of the unceasingly changing Atlantic Ocean, the Boston skyline (talk about changing!), and the innumerable colors of the sun and moon.

The view from the yard over the seawall captures the Atlantic and Boston Light. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

This home is set deep on its 0.17-acre lot, and from the street, there is a paving stone parking deck with space for four vehicles, a flat lawn, and a walkway that ends in a farmer’s porch. It’s on the smaller side but still large enough for a wicker couch. Eager to see the sea? From the porch, a path curves to the right side of the house, flowing into the backyard, which overlooks the ocean.

Inside the front entrance, there is an inset space deep enough for a remove-your-boots-here bench on forgiving ceramic tile underneath a square window. Visitors will step past a closet into an open floor plan where the rear wall is occupied by large muntin-less windows and doors that look out to the rear deck — and the ocean beyond.

The home is located on a peninsula in Hull with direct access to a rocky beach. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The home has a small front porch. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

There is a bench in the foyer/mudroom. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The living room features a wall of windows and glass doors. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The space combines the living and dining areas and the kitchen into one room (about 1,452 square feet by our calculations) with hardwood flooring throughout. The living area is closest to the wall of glass, which offers a view of Boston Light. The space is sprinkled with recessed lighting.

Snuggled nearer the kitchen itself is the dining area, which sits underneath a boxy light fixture suggestive of a lantern with candles. Within reach of the table is a small drink refrigerator built into two levels of cabinets that line an entire wall. The upper cabinets directly opposite the dining area have glass doors.

The kitchen begins in earnest underneath three pendant lights that hang over a two-tier granite-topped island with seating for four and a sink. It’s a 180-degree turn from here to the gas cooktop, which sits to the right of a double oven. The appliances are stainless steel, the cabinets are painted white with black hardware, and the backsplash is a tumbled marble laid in rectangles and triangles.

The dining room is part of an open floor plan that also encompasses the kitchen and living area. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The kitchen features white cabinets, some with glass fronts, a tumbled marble backsplash the color of sand, and an island with seating. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

A hallway just past the refrigerator leads to the first-floor bedroom and the separate full bath, one of three in the home. The bedroom is about 180 square feet and located in a three-windowed turret. The flooring is hardwood, and there is a ceiling fan.

The full bath features sandy-colored large-format ceramic tiles on the floor and in the shower. The long natural wood vanity is topped with black granite and a rectangular sink. The shower, which has a seat, sits behind a sliding glass door.

This bedroom is located on the first floor in the home’s turret. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The first-floor bathroom features a standalone shower and a single vanity with a long counter. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

A stairwell back in the living area leads to the second floor and the owner suite, two more bedrooms, and a full bath with a stacked washer/dryer.

What adjectives would I use to describe the owner suite? Commanding. Vivid. Monochromatic. Mirroring the lower level, the exterior wall is a line of glass, free of muntins. There is a Juliet balcony, as well as an office area snuggled into a nook in the far-right corner of the 420-square-foot room. The suite has a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring.

The en-suite bath features a soaking whirlpool tub framed by ceramic tile and a separate shower with a marble floor, a ceramic tile surround, a glass door, and a bench. There is a double natural wood vanity with a speckled brown-granite top and two porcelain tabletop sinks.

The two other bedrooms are 210 square feet and 169 square feet, respectively. The larger is in the turret and offers a ceiling fan deep in a cove ceiling for when there is no ocean breeze.

The final bath has a single natural wood vanity with a black granite counter and a porcelain undermount sink, as well as a shower/bath combination with a sliding glass door. The flooring and the shower surround are sandy-colored ceramic tiles. This bath also hosts the stacked washer and dryer.

This second-floor bedroom currently holds bunk beds. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

This second-floor bedroom is located in the turret. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

This bath includes a vanity with two table top sinks. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The owner bath features a standalone shower and a whirlpool tub. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

This second-floor bath includes a laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The lower level houses the home theater, and a family room with hardwood flooring, exposed beams, and a wall of windows that flank a door to the backyard, where there is a shower and direct access to a rocky beach.

The lower-level living space has exposed beams and big windows. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The lower level has glass doors to the backyard. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

A view of the back deck and patio from the sea wall. (Anfuso Imaging) Anfuso Imaging

The owner can transfer the flood insurance ($1,600 a year) to the new owner, according to the listing agent, Tara Coveney of Coldwell Banker Realty in Hingham.

As of press time, a contingent offer had been accepted on the property.

