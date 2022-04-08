On the 10-year anniversary of his incredible shot to win the Masters in 2012, Bubba Watson might have done one better Friday

“I’ll be honest, not that you want to know, but that was the best shot I’ve ever hit at Augusta National, that one right there,” Watson said.

But on Friday at this 2022 Masters, after hitting his tee shot into the woods on the 18th hole, the two-time champ outdid himself, marking the 10-year anniversary of his miraculous shot by hitting one he said was even better.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bubba Watson is already the author of one of the most famous shots in golf history, and one of the most memorable at the Masters, when he hit out of the trees on the second shot of a sudden-death playoff to win in 2012.

The lefthander was talking about his second shot, the one that came after he’d hooked his tee shot deep into trees down the right side of the fairway, leaving it surrounded by pine straw, sticks, and various other gifts from Mother Nature.

“My ball was 2 inches in the air,” he said. “It was like a piece of a branch about that big had fallen on the ground, and my ball was sitting on top of it, and then leaves were — two leaves behind it I couldn’t move, and then two leaves touching that I couldn’t move.”

When he looked up, he said he saw a gap just enough to see the fairway. Thinking of all the worst case scenarios — a potential double bogey that would put him at 5 over and on the wrong side of the cut — he decided not to attempt to move anything, and just take a shot. Literally.

“Probably the highest point of the trees there all I was trying to do was hit a wedge,” he said. “It’s teed up, right? If I hit a pitching wedge as hard as I can straight up, I thought I could hit that gap. I wasn’t looking at the green.”

But he made it anyway. From thoughts of a double bogey to the glory of a tap-in birdie, he’d outdone himself.

“I was real close to the [2012] shot,” he said. “It means a lot. It’s 10 years ago. My reminder is I adopted my son, Caleb, two weeks before, so he is 10 years old now. It’s crazy to think about that … It’s one of those shots that changed my life forever. There were so many things. The platform that I’ve been given now hitting that shot, the ability to play the Masters for the rest of my life.

“It means a lot to my family and me. It’s amazing how fast it goes. It feels like it was yesterday, but it was 10 years ago. It’s a dream come true to be able to pull that shot off in those moments. It’s great.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.