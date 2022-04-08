Aaron Judge, Brian Cashman playing quite the contractual card game

“Our final effort was trying to buy out seven years of free agency at $30.5 million a year,” Cashman said.

He said there was no deal on an extension, which didn’t come as a surprise. What happened next sure was.

NEW YORK — As the Red Sox were taking batting practice on Friday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman walked into the interview room to update reporters on the state of his contract talks with Aaron Judge.

That would be on top of the $17 million or $21 million Judge be awarded at an arbitration hearing later this season.

By average annual value, the $230.5 million or $234.5 million deal Judge turned down would have been the second highest for an outfielder behind the 10-year, $360 million extension Mike Trout agreed to with the Angels in 2019.

Mookie Betts is averaging $30.4 million with the Dodgers. That’s how much the Yankees value Judge.

“Obviously our intent is to have Aaron Judge stay as a New York Yankee moving forward and I know that’s his intent as well, which is a good thing,” Cashman said.

It’s highly unusual for an executive to reveal the exact parameters of an offer — Red Sox officials were stunned when they heard about it — but Cashman said his only motive was being transparent because the news would come out regardless.

Sitting in front of the same microphone after the game, Judge said he would have preferred to keep the numbers private, but didn’t seem annoyed the offer was out there.

“Cash has a job to do. I have no control of that,” he said. “There’s nothing to get upset about. It’s business.”

Cashman’s forthrightness certainly put the onus on Judge to justify wanting a better deal than the one he turned down. He’s taking a huge gamble.

Judge’s initial response was a good one. He was 2 for 5 with a run scored in a 6-5 victory against the Red Sox that took 11 innings.

The news that Judge passed on at least $230.5 million was a trending topic among the Red Sox before and after the game.

The Sox have their own simmering contract issues to contend with. Xander Bogaerts, Nate Eovaldi, Kiké Hernández, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez are all in their contract years, and Rafael Devers is deserving of an extension.

“That’s an [aggressive] move by Cashman,” one veteran player said. “I’m not sure I’d want every GM doing that, but that’s a lot of money to turn down. It’ll be interesting to see where this goes.”

Bogaerts, who turned down an extension earlier this week, was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI before hobbling off the field in the 10th inning with a strained right hamstring.

“Hopefully I’ll come back [Saturday] and I’ll feel good,” Bogaerts said.

Bogaerts has been on the injured list once since 2014. His value is showing up to play a demanding defensive position every day and putting up premium statistics at the plate.

It’s unlikely the Red Sox will take any unnecessary chances with Bogaerts by playing him on Saturday. But he’ll still try to convince them otherwise. That’s his personality.

Bogaerts and Judge are much different players on the field, but they’re sitting at the same high-stakes table. Judge will become a free agent after the season and Bogaerts can join him by opting out of his contract.

Bogaerts did not care to discuss the value of the deal he declined, and you can be certain Chaim Bloom will not lift his veil of secrecy and throw around numbers in front of 40 people like Cashman did.

But it’s evident Bogaerts believes he should be in the same bracket as Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, and Corey Seager. The six-year, $120 million contract he agreed to in 2019 was amenable at the time and isn’t now.

Even new teammate Trevor Story, who was 0 for 5 in his debut, has a better deal at $23.3 million a year.

Bogaerts values the idea of staying with the Red Sox for the duration of his career. He already has two World Series rings, and sees the talent around him to pick up a few more before he’s through.

Judge, who is from California, says he wants to stay with the Yankees. But he seems comfortable with the idea of landing somewhere else.

“At the end of the year, I’ll talk to 30 teams. The Yankees will be one of those teams,” he said.

Thirty teams? Even the Red Sox?

If it gets to that, the Sox should put their offer on the Green Monster for everybody to read.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.