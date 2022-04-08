An awful start leads to difficult round for Tiger Woods but he perseveres to make it to the weekend

Or maybe it’s just the fact that he’s 46 years old and hasn’t played as much golf as he had in the past week in years.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Maybe it was a natural letdown after the magic of his first day at the Masters. Maybe it was a different kind of nature, with swirling winds and cooling temperatures turning Augusta National into the mean old monster she can occasionally be. Maybe it was the pain catching up to the rebuilt lower right leg that was attempting to carry him from the first day into the second day of the 2022 Masters.

Maybe it was a combination of all of it that led to Tiger Woods getting off to such an awful start in Round 2 of the Masters Friday, bogeying four of his first five holes.

“Well, it was windy. It was swirling. Balls were oscillating on the greens. We got a couple of bad gusts. I hit a couple of bad shots. I hit a decent shot at 4 that ended up and down in a divot, and it was just like — there were so many things that were not going my way. It was partly the conditions and partly me,” Woods said.

But with a lot of grit and plenty of determination honed through his history of being a five-time Masters champ, Woods fought his way to a 2-over round of 74, 1-over for the tournament and part of a four-way tie for 19th. Birdies on holes No. 8, 10, 13, and 14 kept him afloat. With world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler besting the field with a 67 for the day and an 8-under score for the sole lead, Woods feels he is at least in striking distance of the group of four golfers tied for second at 3-under.

“I got back in the ball game,” he said. “I’m four shots back at second. That’s the thing. But Scottie is running away with it right now. Tomorrow is going to be tough. It’s going to be windy. It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be the Masters that I think the Masters Committee has been looking forward to for a number of years. We haven’t had it like this.”

Woods hasn’t experienced golf like this before either, with his last competitive tournament coming at the Nov. 2020, pandemic-delayed Masters. He was in a serious, near-fatal car crash the following February, a single-car accident in California that left him in a hospital bed for three months, a combination of complicated surgeries holding his lower right leg together. In these few days of interviews at Augusta, Woods has been more forthcoming about just how bad the injury was, just how difficult it has been to retrain his legs for a job like this as well as refine a swing to compensate for the loss of strength in his lower limb.

“I can’t do much,” he conceded. “The ankle is not going to move. I got rods and plates and pins and screws and a bunch of different things in there. It’s never going to move like it used to. The ankle is always going to be an issue, but more importantly, if I play golf ballistically, it’s going to be the back. It’s fused. So it’s the levels above and below that are going to take the brunt of it.

“If I can’t push off, I can’t rotate as well, and I’m still — fortunately, I’m still generating enough speed. My ball speed is at 175-ish when I hit it good, so that puts shearing on the back. I already had back issues going into this, and now this kind of just compounds it a little bit.”

Again, as Woods explained after his stirring 1-under round on Thursday, the overnight recovery process is vital to his performance in the next round, in which he will tee off at 1 p.m. alongside Kevin Kisner. He knows it will come with some pain, but he’s truly eager to fight through it. That’s why he’s here, after all, to try and win a sixth career green jacket.

“I don’t feel as good as I would like to feel. That’s OK,” he said. “As I said, I’ve got a chance going into the weekend. Hopefully I’ll have one of those lightbulb moments and turn it on in the weekend and get it done. You’ve seen guys do it with a chance going into the back nine. If you are within five or six going into the back nine, anything can happen. I need to get myself there. That’s the key. I need to get myself there.

“Tomorrow will be a big day. It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be tough. Again, the wind is supposed to blow again and tough scoring conditions. I need to go out there and handle my business and get into the red and get myself a chance going into that back nine on Sunday.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.