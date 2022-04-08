Austin Prep’s battery fully charged in Catholic Central League baseball win over St. Mary’s

Blanco tossed a gem, striking out 16 in six innings of work, allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks, pitching second-ranked Austin Prep to an 8-1 Catholic Central win over No. 8 St. Mary’s at Fraser Field in Lynn.

Cool, calm, and collected, the senior lefthander doesn’t feel the pressure of the scouts in the stands — he’s just having fun playing baseball.

The moment Evan Blanco toed the rubber, he was in complete control.

“I had a lot of confidence, but I also give credit to my catcher [Matt Chatelle],” Blanco said. “I have a lot of trust in him. Whatever I throw, he blocks it or sticks it.”

Advertisement

The University of Virginia-bound Blanco mixed in his curveball well, keeping hitters off balance and on their front foot, chasing at pitches out of the zone. He routinely kept his fastball at the knees, showcasing pinpoint accuracy. Blanco threw 60 of his 87 pitches for strikes, including striking out 16 of the 22 batters he faced from St. Mary’s (2-1).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Cougars (3-0) broke the game open in the fourth inning with five runs. After sophomore David VanderZouwen and senior Josh Keith notched back-to-back RBI doubles, Chatelle picked up two of his three RBIs with an opposite field triple.

“All week during practice, we do opposite field rounds every time in batting practice, so we get that work in,” Chatelle said.

Chatelle cracked three triples to right field. He showed off great opposite-field power and an inside-out swing, allowing him to get his hands inside the ball on tough pitches and blast it the other way.

“There is nobody more valuable,” Austin Prep coach JP Pollard said. “What he does at the backstop, how he shuts down the running game with his arm — he’s got a plus-plus arm. You saw the opposite field power tonight, but trust me, he’s got pull side power. He’s an educated hitter; he understands count, he understands what guys are trying to do to him. He just executes. He’s the backbone of our team.”

Advertisement

Austin Prep catcher Matt Chatelle slides into third base with the second of his three triples. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Lefthander Evan Blanco was right on form, striking out 16 in six innings for Austin Prep. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Abington 11, Rockland 0 — John Sellon paced the Green Wave (1-1) striking out seven to pick up the South Shore League win. Steve Madden had two hits, two RBIs and a walk.

BB&N 6, Kents Hill 3 — Freshman Daniel Grapski scored two runs and went 2 for 3 for BB&N (1-1).

Holliston 8, Medfield 6 — Sophomore Jake Schoenberg earned his first career win, leading the Panthers (1-0) to a Tri-Valley victory over the Warriors (0-1) with the help of juniors TJ Kiley (2 RBIs), Owen McCarron (2 hits) and Joey Gentile (double, 3 runs).

Hull 7, South Shore Christian 2 — Junior Luke Richardson struck out four and allowed two hits and two runs over five innings of work for the Pirates (1-0). Richardson (2 for 4) and freshman John Reynolds (4 for 4) each drove in a run in the nonleague win.

Milton 13, Weymouth 2 — Brian Foley struck out seven over four innings, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks, and Shea Donovan belted a two-run homer to earn the win for the third-ranked Wildcats (1-1).

Natick 10, Concord-Carlisle 2 — Senior Jack Gerstein struck out eight, yielded three hits and walked one batter over six innings of work for the Redhawks (1-0) in the nonleague victory.

Advertisement

Softball

Attleboro 2, North Attleborough 0 — Lily Routhier fired a three-hit shutout and scored both runs for the Bombardiers (2-1) in the Hockomock League showdown.

Bishop Fenwick 4, Arlington Catholic 1 — Gigi Aupont struck out 13 and scattered four hits in a complete game win, and Mia Mercurio (2 for 3) mashed a homer for the Crusaders (1-1) in the Catholic Central League contest.

Braintree 6, Bridgewater-Raynham 5 — Ally McNamee earned the complete game win, striking out 11, and Lauren Spenmon and Jaclyn McPhee each drove in a pair of runs for the Wamps (2-1) in the nonleague victory.

Cardinal Spellman 11, Bishop Stang 7 — Emma Barnes (2 hits) blasted a three-run homer and Ava Loud smacked a three-run triple and earned the win in the circle for the Cardinals (2-0) in the Catholic Central League tilt.

Greater New Bedford 3, Dartmouth 2 — Kylee Caetano blasted a go-ahead, two-run double in the fourth inning to propel the Bears (2-0) to the nonleague victory.

Monomoy 15, Sandwich 1 — AJ Gates (4 for 4) racked up three RBIs and Caroline DiGiovanni (3 for 4) knocked in a pair of runs for the host Sharks (2-1) in the Cape & Islands League win. Alana Lioko posted seven strikeouts and Gabby Bassett went 2 for 3 for Monomoy.

Nantucket 5, Sturgis East 0 — Sophia Bruno struck out 14 and scattered three hits and two walks in the complete game shutout, and Luci Ciarletta (three RBIs) and Maeve Pappas (two RBIs) provided the offense for the Whalers (3-0) in the Cape & Islands League win.

Advertisement

Plymouth North 23, Scituate 1 — Bella Piekarski belted an inside-the-park homer and drove in four runs for the Eagles (1-0) in the Patriot League win.

Randolph 23, Boston International 4 — Sophomore Ayanna Vega earned the win in the circle and blasted a 3-run home run and a 2-run double, and seventh-graders Kori Haynes and Jayda Flannery registered their first varsity hits for the Blue Devils (1-0) in the nonleague win.

St. Mary’s 3, Austin Prep 0 — Lily Newhall fanned 17, scattered five hits, and knocked in a run, and Emely Rodriguez and Roma Braid had RBIs for the No. 16 Spartans (3-0) in the Catholic Central League win.

Taunton 29, Sharon 0 — Liv Mendonca and Cate Larson combined to strike out nine hitters over five perfect innings of work for the No. 2 Tigers (2-1) in the Hockomock League win.

Weston 19, Revere 7 — Bella Pettinato smashed a pair of two-run homers in the third inning for the Wildcats (2-0) in the nonleague victory.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.