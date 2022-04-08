BC student-athletes enjoying NIL benefits

The senior’s free lease of the car from McGovern Automotive Group will last until he’s no longer a student and represents the largest example yet of a Boston College student-athlete cashing in on his name, image, and likeness (NIL), a once-unthinkable benefit until the NCAA reversed course on the concept last July.

If you see a fully-loaded, silver-blue BMW X6 M50i that lists for around $90,000 cruising around Boston College’s campus over the next year, that’s Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers behind the wheel.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (left) poses with his new $90,000 BMW he can drive for free while a student. Flowers is with his agent, Eric Dounn, at McGovern Automotive in Brighton on Friday.

There may be more cars, or advertising of athletes with cars or other products, coming down the pike.

“It’s pretty sweet,” said Flowers, his smile detectable over the phone, Friday. “I just hope that people that come in after me will have the same chance that I have to be able to get a car and be able to sign deals the same way.”

Other notable BC athletes such as quarterback Phil Jurkovec and women’s lacrosse star Charlotte North are likely candidates to snag NIL deals in the near future, a development that Flowers, an All-ACC first-team selection his sophomore year, believes is a positive one.

“I think it’s a good idea because I feel like we put in a lot of work to help bring in money for schools, so I feel like we should be able to have a cut or be able to market ourselves and make money off our name,” said Flowers.

McGovern is a sponsor of Boston College Athletics, which hired the Accelerate Sports Ventures company last fall to educate not only athletes, but also parents, sponsors, and donors on the ins and outs of the new NIL landscape.

“Once the sponsors realized they’re allowed to work with athletes, it’s a whole new world,” said Doug Fillis, founder of Accelerate. “Since forever, the NCAA has said ‘don’t talk to college athletes, you can’t compensate them in any way, you can’t use them in advertising’ and that all changed July 1. Now that our sponsors are getting educated, the momentum of BC athletes is really, really strong. This is the first example of several athletes at BC taking advantage of their name, image, and likeness.”

