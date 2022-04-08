Celtics playoff scenarios: How Boston could climb to the No. 2 seed or drop to No. 4

Thursday’s results threw the Eastern Conference standings into chaos as the 76ers also fell to the Raptors, so let’s try to sort through everything as best we can.

The Celtics lost to the Bucks on Thursday, but they still have several possible scenarios in the standings.

▪ The Bucks (50-30) took a half-game lead over the Celtics with two games remaining. The Celtics (50-31) dropped to third with one game remaining. The 76ers (49-31) lost to the Raptors and now trail the Bucks by a game and the Celtics by a half-game.

▪ Both the Celtics and the Bucks own their tiebreakers over the Sixers.

▪ The Celtics and Bucks are yet to work out their tiebreaker. If the Bucks go 2-0 down the stretch against the Cavaliers and Pistons, they won’t need a tiebreaker. If they go 1-1, and the Celtics beat the Grizzlies to even the standings, both teams will have the same record against Eastern Conference teams, and a tiebreaker would go to the best record against Eastern Conference playoff opponents. The Celtics have that sewn up.

▪ Any Sixers loss guarantees they can’t finish higher than the 4th seed. The Raptors, meanwhile, suddenly have a long-shot chance of getting home-court advantage in the first round, as laid out by Matt Moore of the Action Network.

▪ The Sixers finish their season against the Pistons and Pacers.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the potential scenarios.

As a reminder, the Celtics have one game remaining — at the Grizzlies on Sunday (7 p.m.).

Celtics win, Bucks go 2-0

2. Bucks (52-30)

3. Celtics (51-31)

The Celtics either claim the No. 3 seed outright or via their tiebreaker against the Sixers. The Raptors could be the 4-seed here.

Celtics win, Bucks go 1-1

2. Celtics (51-31)

3. Bucks (51-31)

The Celtics claim the No. 2 seed via their tiebreaker (which, in this scenario, is record against Eastern Conference playoff opponents). The Bucks either claim the No. 3 seed outright or via tiebreaker.

If the Raptors go 2-0 and the Sixers go 0-2, the Raptors are the No. 4 seed here.

Celtics win, Bucks go 0-2, Sixers go 2-0

2. Celtics (51-31)

3. Sixers (51-31)

4. Bucks (50-32)

This one doesn’t feel particularly likely, but stranger things have happened – Celtics get the No. 2 seed based on their tiebreaker over the Sixers, who climb over the Bucks.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 2-0, Sixers go 2-0

2. Bucks (52-30)

3. Sixers (51-31)

4. Celtics (50-32)

Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies might really matter.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 1-1, Sixers go 2-0

2. Bucks (51-31)

3. Sixers (51-31)

4. Celtics (50-32)

The Bucks and Sixers would finish with the same superior record to the Celtics, but the Bucks own the tiebreaker.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 0-2, Sixers go 2-0

2. 76ers (51-31)

3. Bucks (50-32)

4. Celtics (50-32)

Here’s a true chaos version. The Sixers would finish the season with the best record of the three. Meanwhile, the Celtics and Bucks would finish tied. However, since the Sixers would move ahead in the standings and claim the Atlantic Division, the Bucks — also winners of their division — would climb to third and the Celtics would drop to fourth.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 1-1, Sixers go 0-2, Raptors go 2-0

2. Bucks (51-31)

3. Celtics (50-32)

4. Raptors (49-33)

5. Sixers (49-33)

The Raptors deserve a lot of credit for hanging around all season and giving themselves a real chance at home-court advantage.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 0-2, Sixers go 1-1

2. Celtics (50-32)

3. Bucks (50-32)

4. Sixers (50-32)

This is the only scenario that ends in a three-way tie, which we outlined on Wednesday.

We will have some answers almost immediately: The Bucks play the Pistons on Friday night at 7 p.m. on NBA TV.

The Sixers play the Pacers on Saturday and the Pistons on Sunday.

The Celtics and Grizzlies tip off Sunday at 7 p.m. on TNT.