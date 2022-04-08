Charlie Coyle scores in overtime as the Bruins beat the Lightning

The win added a point to the Bruins’ lead over the Bolts in the Atlantic Division standings, leaving the Black and Gold in third place, behind Toronto, and keeping the Bolts parked in the first wildcard spot in the East.

Coyle, after just missing on a shot at the left post on a Jake DeBrusk relay on 3-on-3, gathered the puck off a bounce from the rear wall and shoveled a doorstep forehander by Andrei Vasilevskiy for the win.

TAMPA — Charlie Coyle’s goal with 1:22 remaining in overtime lifted the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Lightning here last night at Amalie Arena.

Advertisement

If the playoffs were to begin now, the Bruins would face the Maple Leafs in the first round.

Linus Ullmark extended his winning streak to six games, turning back 28 of 29 shots.

“I’m just following suit,” said Ullmark, asked about his game by 98.5 the Sports Hub immediately after the win. “”We’re all for one and one for all.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ullmark now is 23-9-2 for the season.

The Bruins held a 36-28 advantage in shots through regulation, despite not having sharpshooter David Pastrnak (upper body injury) in their lineup for a second straight game. In their previous three games against the Bolts this season, Pastrnak had five of their 10 goals.

The Bruins rolled up a 26-17 shot edge over the opening 40 minutes, rebounding with a much better second period after a somewhat slow start against the two-time defending Cup champs.

But more shots did not translate to more goals.

After taking the 1-0 lead on DeBrusk’s 22nd of the season at 0:47 of the second period, the Bruins watched Pierre-Edouard Bellemare nail a short-range one-time blast at 3:28, and the score remained deadlocked into the second intermission.

DeBrusk, now with six goals in the last seven games, was left alone to cut left-right across the top of the crease while linemate Brad Marchand jostled for a puck in the mid-slot. Marchand passed down toward the net, DeBrusk received the relay on his forehand, and Vasilevskiy was not ready for the backhand tuck DeBrusk made through his pads.

Advertisement

Bellemare, born and raised in France, signed here as a free agent over the summer after a couple of seasons with the Avalanche. His goal came off a short feed from ex-Duck Corey Perry, who won a puck behind the goal line and fed out front without any opposition from the Bruins backliners. Bellemare put his head down and sent his sizzling one-timer high to the glove side on Ullmark. Tied, 1-1.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.