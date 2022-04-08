Early NHL signings, transfers and extra year of eligibility made for an unprecedented mass movement in men’s college hockey

There’ll almost certainly be multiple early departures after the Gophers’ loss to Minnesota State. That’s in addition to 20 other collegians who’ve already given up their eligibility, eight of them from Massachusetts schools.

Owen Power, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NHL Draft, shuffled off to Buffalo. Kent Johnson, the No. 5 choice, signed with Columbus. The countdown already has begun for Hingham native Matty Beniers, the No. 2 pick who’s expected to join Seattle, and Luke Hughes, the No. 4 who’s likely New Jersey bound.

They’d barely turned off the lights inside TD Garden on Thursday night when Michigan’s hockey team began dissolving in the wake of its overtime loss to Denver in the men’s Frozen Four.

The April exodus to the pros is nothing new. But now it’s simply the prelude to what is going to be an annual migration of talent to other college programs as the new transfer rules allow hockey players and those from other major sports to switch teams without having to sit out a year.

Not that the NCAA is delighted about what amounts to free agency but it has had to accept that its control over what athletes can and can’t do is dwindling.

“The courts have said that our business model as we’ve known it for many years is probably not going to work and transfers are a part of that,” said NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton, whose conference includes powerhouses Denver, North Dakota and Minnesota-Duluth, who’ve won 19 titles among them.

The combination of early NHL signings, transfers and the extra year of eligibility granted to players because of COVID made for an unprecedented mass movement this season as more than 150 players changed teams.

“It was a no-brainer,” said Denver wing Cameron Wright who played four years at Bowling Green before signing on as a grad transfer. “Similar to being a freshman. You’re the new kid on the block. You come in and let the leaders lead and learn from them how this program runs.”

Even before next month’s deadline to enter the transfer portal nearly 50 players have committed to new teams for next season and roughly 170 are hoping to land elsewhere.

“The horses are probably not going to get put back in the barn,” said Fenton, who’s president of the Hockey Commissioners Assn. “What we can hope for and what we’re working on is that we can add some guardrails around transfers so it becomes less about Wild, Wild West. Can we protect some roster integrity from year to year? But to think that we’re going to go back to an environment where we’re able to restrict a student-athlete from making that decision to transfer, I don’t think that’s going to be there in the future.”

When movement was limited coaches didn’t have to worry much about losing players to other programs. But as the college game becomes ever more competitive the upside to a quick upgrade can be substantial.

“You get to the end of the year and there are an increasing number of teams that could win the whole thing,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf. “The difference between 1 and 10 and 2 and 17 is smaller and smaller.”

So what will happen when the poaching starts, when a coach makes a second run at a recruit who went elsewhere but might be wishing he hadn’t? Or when new programs elect to take the fast lane to respectability by bringing in someone else’s 25-year-old seniors?

“The relationship between coaches from one league to another and within the same league is going to be fractured,” predicted Metcalf. “Because of what’s happening with the movement of the kids.”

The coaches can’t eliminate transfers nor do they want to. Minnesota State, which will meet Denver in Saturday night’s championship game, has benefited greatly from three newcomers in forwards David Silye (Clarkson) and Josh Groll (Michigan) and defenseman Benton Maass (New Hampshire).

The Mavericks, who have only one NHL draftee in center Nathan Smith, don’t have the same worry about mass defections as Michigan does. But that doesn’t mean they’re immune to pro clubs signing their players as free agents.

“When a kid’s drafted he’s got to deal with one team,” said Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings. “A free agent is getting 32. We’ve been dealing with that here over the last few years. We have kids who have opportunities to sign NHL contracts. They’re the ones who are driving the bus. We want to be there to help them in that decision-making process but at the end of the day it’s pretty difficult to look at a young man and tell him that he can’t go chase his dream.”