EMass high school tennis: Newburyport’s Caroline Schulson headlines Players to Watch

Harry Collomb, Wellesley — The captain of the 2021 Division 1 South finalist Raiders returns as the team’s No. 1 singles player after notching a 7-2 record and earning team MVP honors last spring.

Jayanth Devaiah, Brookline — The Warriors’ top singles player and Notre Dame commit is back as the anchor for a Brookline team hungry for a fourth straight Division 1 state title.

Aahan Mehra, Lexington — As a sophomore, Mehra posted a 12-1 record alongside senior Edward Lacson for the 16-1 Division 1 North champion Minutemen. This year, Lexington coach Chris Pugliese said the Minutemen will rely on Mehra as both a doubles and singles player depending on the situation.

Advertisement

Ben Grace, Concord-Carlisle — The senior returns as one of the Patriots’ top singles players after he went 11-6 at first singles and helped C-C earn a second consecutive Division 2 state championship last spring.

Tucker Catalano/Brewster Pierce, Duxbury — Catalano (sophomore) and Pierce (senior) return as the Dragons’ first doubles pairing after going 17-0 in first doubles matches during last year’s Division 2 South title run.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

GIRLS

Anjali Dasari, Acton-Boxborough — As a sophomore, Dasari went 13-2 at first doubles alongside senior Lindsay Ristaino to help propel undefeated A-B to a third consecutive Division 1 state title. Now a junior, Dasari will split time between doubles and singles, according to A-B coach Mike Gardner.

Caroline Driscoll, Brookline — Driscoll finished last spring ranked in the top 35 in her age group after going undefeated at first singles for the 14-4 Warriors in the competitive Bay State Conference.

Bella La Grassa, Notre Dame (Hingham) — A junior, La Grassa returns as the anchor of the Cougars’ first doubles pairing after she helped guide last year’s team to a 12-1 record and the Division 2 South crown.

Amelia Maw, Notre Dame (Hingham) — After pairing with Bella La Grassa as Notre Dame’s top doubles duo, the sophomore makes the switch to second singles, where she’ll look to be a leader for the young Cougars.

Advertisement

Gracyn Lord, Cohasset — Lord returns as a senior captain after a dominant season at first singles in which she led the 11-3 Skippers to a Division 3 South title.

Caroline Schulson, Newburyport — The reigning Cape Ann Player of the Year went 16-0 at first singles last spring, and the junior ranks first in Massachusetts and fourth among girls from New England in the latest tennisrecruiting.net weekly rankings.

Kendall Skulley, Masconomet — As a sophomore, Skulley was named Northeastern Conference MVP after finishing with a 12-0 record at first singles for Masco, which finished 15-1 and reached the Division 2 North semifinals.