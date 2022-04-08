ESPN’s Colby Cohen, ex-BU defenseman, is right at home at the men’s Frozen Four

“I love this event,” said Cohen. “The Frozen Four is very meaningful to me, for obvious reasons.”

Cohen finds himself “home” again this weekend for the men’s Frozen Four at TD Garden as part of ESPN’s broadcast team, working between the glass and serving as the eyes and ears at ice level for John Buccigross and Barry Melrose, as well as viewers watching from home.

Colby Cohen was born in Villanova, Pa., and currently works in Chicago as part of the broadcast team for the Blackhawks, but a trip to Boston always feels like a homecoming for the former Boston University defenseman.

The main reason stems from his sophomore year at BU, in 2009, when Cohen put his stamp on the event by scoring the overtime winner in the title game, capping a wild comeback that gave the Terriers a 4-3 win and their fifth national championship.

Cohen returned for his junior season, then turned pro, signing with the Avalanche, who had selected him with the 45th pick of the 2007 draft. He would find himself back in New England the following November, when Colorado shipped him to the Bruins in exchange for Matt Hunwick.

He spent four seasons with the Providence Bruins, playing for coach Bruce Cassidy. It was while playing in the AHL that he got his first taste for working in the media, taking the opportunity to work college hockey games while recovering from groin surgery that kept him out for a year.

“I wasn’t very good at it,” said Cohen. “I really didn’t know if it was for me because I was so bad at it. And then I stayed with it and figured it’s a fun way to still be involved in the game, especially at the college level.”

When his playing career was over, he threw himself into it, applying the same traits he used on the ice to get better in front of the camera: watching film of the teams he was reporting on, examining what he was not doing well, and figuring out how he could improve.

Cohen, 32, considers himself fortunate to be able to work with and learn from Buccigross and Melrose. He has taken on the responsibility of conducting on-ice interviews, and appreciates the advice that Buccigross has shared.

“I love these guys,” said Cohen. “They’re the most selfless broadcasters I’ve ever worked with. This is the most fun two weeks. We love what we do, the three of us. It’s great.”

The trio handles one of the regionals as well as the Frozen Four. This year, they started out in the Worcester regional before getting ready for Boston, allowing them more time for one of their other passions: dinners together in the North End.

“We’re super close,” said Cohen. “What you get on the air is what we are. We basically don’t change anything from when we have dinner to when we go on the air.”

Cohen has carved out a niche working between the glass on the ESPN broadcasts, and will do so next year for the Blackhawks as well, relaying the action from the ice and sharing his observations.

“It’s my favorite spot,” he said. “It’s what I like to do, and it’s where I think I do the best job.”

And he’ll be doing what he does best for Saturday night’s championship between Minnesota State and Denver in the city he considers home. His plans this week included catching up with former teammates and coaches, and of course, heading over to BU for a slice at T. Anthony’s.

“It’s good to be home,” he said. “My greatest sports moments were all here. I grew up in this city. I came here as an 18-year-old and I lived here until I was 25. It’s a community here in Boston. It’s special for me.”

