Even in a loss, Celtics show how ready they are for postseason

You can call it the perfect scenario, especially since the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Toronto Raptors and inched closer to facing them again in the first round. But the Celtics played so well that they should be (upset) about losing, specifically because they botched several late possessions.

The 127-121 loss at Fiserv Forum sent Boston to the third seed and a likely more favorable first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls, but it still left an unsavory taste about closing out close games.

Easy to say the best thing to happen to the Celtics on Thursday night was losing. They played well enough to win despite resting Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. They scored at will against the Milwaukee Bucks’ defense and held a late lead.

At this point, the Celtics shouldn’t be afraid of any first-round opponent. The Bucks played their full squad besides, secondary player Grayson Allen, and still couldn’t put the Celtics away until the final minute. Boston coach Ime Udoka countered by using reserves such as Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser for extended minutes to stay close.

Because they were able to push Milwaukee to the brink, the Celtics should walk away with even more confidence than before, convinced they have the ability to compete with any team. They trounced the Bulls on Wednesday with a full squad in a game they needed, and they could have beaten the defending champions had they executed better offense in the final two minutes.

If anything, the Celtics displayed to a nationally televised audience they are playoff ready. They went to Toronto last week without Tatum, Horford. and Jaylen Brown and lost in overtime, a game they led by 4 in the final minute of regulation. They showed they are in synch and can play with any opponent.

Ime Udoka looks on during the first half of Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. Morry Gash/Associated Press

This wasn’t a moral victory, but it was apparent the Celtics weren’t too distressed because of their positive showing. A 30-point loss would have put a stench on their late-season surge because Milwaukee is the primary contender. Pushing the Bucks without Tatum has to leave a whisper in the Bucks’ ears. They needed late-game heroics from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday to pull it out. And for their efforts, they may have set themselves up with a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The loss was a positive for those who want to avoid the Raptors and Nets. The Celtics would like to avoid both of those teams, but they’re too good to be consumed with an opponent.

“We had our opportunities,” Udoka said. “For those (bench) guys it’s invaluable or the things we learned or kind of know about ourselves is that’s how we’re going to play all year, regardless of who’s in or who’s out, it’s going to be competitive games. And when we got the whole complement of players we obviously can score a little bit better, defend a little bit better, regardless of who we’re playing. That’s what I’m looking for, that effort.”

The Celtics have the next two days off, with the players taking in the Brewers-Cubs game Friday before traveling to Memphis for the season finale Sunday. They should feel good about their performance in the past two games but not satisfied.

Their ascension has been so stunning and impressive that this defeat is excusable, especially since Udoka decided to rest Tatum and Horford and choose rest over seed. Udoka said he doesn’t want his main players such as Tatum and Jaylen Brown beginning the playoffs next weekend with 10-plus games without a game, so expect the Celtics to field a full roster Sunday at Memphis unless they know the game is meaningless.

Thursday wasn’t a meaningless game in terms of respect and confidence. The Celtics sent a message to the Bucks and the rest of the Eastern Conference that they are a handful, even shorthanded. For years, Celtics faithful have been asking for a team that doesn’t succumb to the pressure that fearlessly faces superior opponents and relentlessly fights until the buzzer.

It sounds like a cliché, but the Celtics haven’t always been the toughest or most resilient team in past years. They are moving on from Robert Williams – for the next few weeks – because they have to. And they will be favored in their first-round series because the players they have remaining are enough.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Aaron Nesmith in the first half of Thursday's gane. Morry Gash/Associated Press

The next step is spending practice time and the final regular-season game sharpening their execution, especially on pick-and-roll defense and unforced turnovers.

“It just shows the progression we’ve been making as a team and individually,” said Marcus Smart, who led Boston with 29 points. “You got guys stepping up that I’m sure a lot of people, one, probably didn’t know and two, never heard of and three, wasn’t expecting so that right there speaks for itself. We played a really good team and didn’t have everybody and we still almost won it. That right there speaks of the resilience of this team.”

Udoka’s goal was to play the best basketball at the regular season’s end, and the Celtics are approaching that plateau.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.