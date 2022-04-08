At its annual meeting, MIAA’s new director emphasizes development of future leaders

“We need to be at the forefront of creating and growing the leaders of tomorrow,” Baldwin said. “It’s a long-term approach. The long-term approach is that today’s student-athletes are tomorrow’s athletic directors and vice principals.”

Baldwin, former superintendent of the Fairhaven Public Schools, was the keynote speaker at the association’s annual meeting Friday at the DoubleTree Hotel.

WESTBOROUGH — In his first address to the entire membership of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, executive director Bob Baldwin said he re-imagines the MIAA based on caring for each and every one of the 230,000 student athletes in the Commonwealth.

Baldwin touched on his personal experiences as how he got to his role as the fourth executive director in MIAA history. Baldwin played on the Springfield College baseball team after starring at Fairhaven High. He coached the boys’ basketball team at Fairhaven from 1989-2001, while serving as principal at Middleborough High. Baldwin was named the 2020-21 Massachusetts Superintendent of the Year and was inducted in the Fairhaven High Hall of Fame in 2015.

“I know we’re a regulatory agency,” Baldwin said. “I know that we run a statewide tournament. First and foremost, we need to be there for our kids and build the educational athletics.”

Baldwin challenged those in attendance to make the right decisions and work together with the MIAA in order to accommodate and make an impact for the 97 percent of high school athletes that will not play at the collegiate level.

“That’s who I’m trying to make a difference for. The young people of tomorrow, the greater good that benefits all of us,” he said.

Baldwin preached inclusivity, making his point crystal clear that the MIAA will put the needs of all above a single league or school.

“When I make a decision and look to a ruling, yes, your league is important, but not at the expense of all 32. Yes, your school is important, but not when it has ramifications on the other 374. It’s about all, not the one. You don’t have a semifinal at the Garden if all cannot go. It’s about all and if we are going to have activities and programming for all, we are going to make sure that all partake in them.”

▪ Sherry Bryant, MIAA associate director, highlighted the state tournament and how remodeling the postseason has benefitted gender equality issues. Under the old system, baseball and softball each had 329 teams, but baseball had five divisions (including the Super 8) and softball was limited to three. With the statewide tournament, both baseball and softball have five divisions and are aligned based predominantly on school sizes.

▪ Jeff Newhall, the St. Mary’s athletic director and soccer tournament director, called the statewide tournament a tremendous success. Newhall noted such positives as the number of upsets and close games, as well as the increased crowds, the ability to play against new schools, and ability for the best teams to be matched up in the championship games.

▪ The MIAA honored the 13 retiring committee members, presenting each with a token of their appreciation for the time and effort that each individual put forth.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.