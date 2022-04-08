Masters is a place of hope and of disappointment for Rory McIlroy

McIlroy’s second swing of the day was just as good as that drive on the first, a well-placed approach that set up a 12-foot birdie putt on the Masters’ notoriously bedeviling par 4 first hole. Applause rang out from the fans stretched against the ropes to those ones perched atop the viewing stand, resonating as McIlroy grabbed his putter and walked onto the green. The chorus of hope continued as he sent the ball straight toward the hole, but within seconds, it cratered into groans as the ball rolled a whisper too far to the right. Then, as McIlroy tapped in for par, came the polite applause.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Thanks to the crisp, clear thwack off the tee that plays like music to the ear of a golfer, Rory McIlroy walked the satisfying walk to the middle of Augusta National’s first fairway Friday, standing on the cusp of hill a good 30 yards ahead of playing partners Brooks Koepka and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Call it Augusta’s Rory Refrain. Born of hope, infused with affection, but ultimately resigned to disappointment. The story of Rory’s Masters life.

Advertisement

On a second day of competition waged through winds so strong and unpredictable they seemed to hold the field back with their grip, on a day it seemed the leaderboard was both low and crowded enough to be there for the taking, McIlroy, the man who remains one green jacket short of a golf Grand Slam, couldn’t make headway.

Again.

As he did on Thursday, McIlroy shot a 1-over par 73 Friday, a 2-over combo putting him in a 15-way tie for 23rd. Well inside the cut (which was 4-over), but well outside of the lead (held by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 8-under), neither the best in the field nor the worst. Not quite in the mix but not out of it either, a golfing purgatory the 32-year-old McIlroy seems destined to revisit every year, where a round can careen from a birdie like the one he made on No. 2 Friday, so filled with promise it would portend a good day, to the double-bogey on No. 11, so fueled by the dread he was on the way to a 14th straight year of disappointment.

Advertisement

And then, just enough grit in between to stay afloat, to nurse the flickering dream of one day winning it all. The story of Rory’s Masters life.

But there is another side to the McIlroy story, one that has come with growing up in front of our golfing eyes, with time, with age, and well, with life. This place may have beaten him up and beaten him down, but it has not broken him. For all the lessons in heartbreak and resilience the Masters has taught him, from the devastating meltdown in 2011, when he should have won his first career major and earned the coveted lifetime pass to the Masters, to the bounceback toughness he displayed in winning his very next major, at the ensuing US Open, McIlroy returns each year to Augusta not with resentment, but with resolve.

“It’s maturity. It’s experience. It’s walking away 13 years in a row empty-handed,” he said. “So it’s like, eh, it’s just sort of go out and play and see what happens.”

Not with dread, but with gratitude.

Advertisement

“For a golfer, it’s one of the best places on earth,” he said. “Someone could argue St. Andrews. Someone could argue here. But it’s such a cool place that you can never hate it.”

Not with anger, but with hope.

“Sometimes I hate the results of the tournament,” he said, “but in terms of the place and the club and the membership, it’s wonderful, and I always have a great time here. … I still feel like I’m right there. You go out tomorrow and you play a decent front nine, and all of a sudden you’re right in the thick of things.”

The thick curly locks no longer peek out from under his Nike cap, and a few more gray hairs are hidden underneath. A couple of extra wrinkles are around his Irish eyes, with maybe a few extra bags under them too, now that little Poppy has made the McIlroys a family and sleep is a gift to be treasured. Through it all, Augusta itself has served as a constant backdrop, a golfing growth chart that has measured him as the young, bouncy kid who nearly won in 2011 to the top-ranked golfer who rode into the 2015 tournament with wins at two of the previous year’s four majors, the British Open and the PGA.

That 2015 tourney, won by Jordan Spieth, stands as McIlroy’s last best chance, his fourth-place finish as close as he’s been to the jacket. But worse than that is the line of major demarcation it represents, the first of 26 straight major tournaments coming into this one that McIlroy has not been able to win.

Advertisement

“I’m maybe at a different stage of my life where back then golf was everything,” he said upon arriving here this week. “Obviously, look, it’s still very, very important, but maybe back then I would think that — I don’t know if I would feel like I was fulfilled if I didn’t win one or whatever it is, but it’s less pressure. I know if I play well, I’ll give myself chances to win this golf tournament. It’s just a matter of going out there and executing the way you know that you can and stick to your game plan and be patient and be disciplined and all the things you need to do around Augusta National.

“But I don’t feel [pressure]. If I think back to 2015 when I was coming off that run, yeah, there’s certainly less pressure, I feel, than there was then.”

He’ll be out on the early side Saturday, or moving day as it’s known in golf, looking to move the needle of his own story too.

“I’m in a decent position,” he said. “I’d like to be a couple of shots better at least, but I’m still right there. … Right now, I still feel like time’s on my side. I’m 32 years old with a ton of experience. "

Plenty of time to write a new Rory story.

Advertisement

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.