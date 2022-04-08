Minnesota State shooting to upend Denver in Frozen Four title game

“They do a really good job defending, then their ability from their back end to get the puck from their stick up to their forwards, then getting up and supporting it,” said Hastings. “They play with a lot of confidence. They like to possess the puck when they get inside the offensive zone.

Denver (30-9-1) is vying for its ninth national title, which would tie Michigan for most in the NCAA. The Pioneers, winners of the regular-season title in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, are making their 12th appearance in the title game and 17th in the Frozen Four. Their transition game is a source of concern for Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings .

“They’ve got depth. I just think they have a certain swagger about them when they get a puck. They pursue it when they don’t have it. We’re going to have to go out and make plays against this team knowing that that team is going to defend with an attitude.”

Minnesota State (38-5-0), appearing in its second Frozen Four, is playing in its first championship game after vanquishing Minnesota, 5-1, in Thursday night’s semifinal at TD Garden. The Mavericks swept the regular-season and postseason titles in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

There are 12 NHL Draft picks on Denver’s roster, while Minnesota State has just two.

Both teams had one of the final three Hobey Baker candidates, with Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay named the winner Friday night. Denver forward Bobby Brink, the nation’s leader in points with 14 goals and 43 assists, was also a finalist.

Denver won each of its three tournament games by one goal, defeating UMass Lowell and Minnesota-Duluth in the regional, before knocking off No. 1 overall seed Michigan, 3-2, in overtime Thursday.

“There’s not a lot of weaknesses, just like there wasn’t in Michigan,” said Denver coach David Carle. “We’ve played three really good teams thus far, and this will be a fourth one. I think there are some similarities with the level that they defend with Lowell and Duluth. We’ve had success against those teams doing things a certain way. That’s a great experience we have coming into the game.”

Should the Pioneers prevail, Carle, 32, would become the fourth-youngest coach to win a national title.

NU’s Levi is top goaltender

Northeastern goalie Devon Levi was named the Mike Richter Award winner Friday night. The award is given to the top goaltender in NCAA men’s Division 1 hockey.

Mike Richter, who played 14 seasons with the New York Rangers, was at the Encore Boston Harbor to present the award to Levi. Many of Levi’s teammates were on hand for the ceremony, after which Levi talked about his decision to not sign with the Buffalo Sabres and return to Northeastern for his junior season.

“I just love playing college hockey so much,” said Levi. “I had a great year this year in the classroom, on the ice, with the guys, just the whole year was unbelievable, so I can’t not come back and do it again next year.

“There’s some unfinished business with the team that we’d like to accomplish, so we’re looking forward to next year.”

Levi was also named the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year. He finished the season 21-10-1 with a goals against average of 1.54 and a nation-leading .952 save percentage.

He pointed to former teammate Jordan Harris, who returned for his senior year at Northeastern before signing with the Canadiens last month, and has already suited up for Montreal.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever said that a player’s stayed in college too long,” said Levi. “You look at Jordan Harris and he’s having an unbelievable year this year. He wasn’t sure if he wanted to come back, but he’s playing in the NHL, and he’s playing well, so I kind of look at that guy as an example. He’s one of my close buddies.”

NESN deal announced

In addition to the six-year deal with ESPN that Hockey East announced earlier this week, the league also reached a multi-year extension of its partnership with NESN as part of the league’s most expansive and comprehensive media rights agreements in its 38-year history.

NESN will televise at least 50 Hockey East games each season. The slate will include some of the top regular season and postseason contests from the men’s and women’s leagues. Additionally, the men’s semifinals and championship game from TD Garden will continue to air on NESN.

“Hockey East is proud to continue its long-standing relationship with NESN, one of the strongest partners of the league throughout its history,” said commissioner Steve Metcalf. “We look forward to working with NESN to create new and dynamic ways for Hockey East to reach our dedicated fan base.”

US junior coach named

Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold was named head coach of the 2023 US National Junior Team earlier this week. The Bedford, N.H., native will be joined by Western Michigan coach Pat Ferschweiler and Dartmouth coach Reid Cashman as his assistants. The final roster for the 2023 team will be named in December.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.