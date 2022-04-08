Newton South boys’ volleyball nets a big rivalry victory over Newton North

Newton South coach Lucas Coffeen said his team excelled in front of a passionate crowd.

After the second-ranked Lions made the 10-minute bus ride to Newton North, they withstood multiple set deficits and ultimately earned a 3-2 victory over the No. 11 Tigers.

The Newton South vs. Newton North city rivalry reignited Friday night, sparking fireworks associated with a Globe Top 20 boys’ volleyball matchup.

“It’s a little bit more of, I’d say a playoff atmosphere in that respect, in terms of the fans being there, and the turnout and the excitement around it,” he said.

The Lions (2-1) were reeling after a 3-0 loss against Lexington on Thursday in which they struggled to block at the net. The theme stayed the same to open Friday’s match, and the Tigers (2-1) swiped a 28-27 win in the opening set.

Advertisement

“I certainly, really got on people’s cases about it,” Coffeen said. “And I think, to everyone’s credit, [they] really self-assessed and refocused on the blocking, and by the end of the first set, and certainly into the second set, we were blocking a lot better.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Even when Newton South fell behind 2-1 in sets, Coffeen saw noticeable blocking and defensive improvement. With senior outside hitter Jaidin Russell sparking runs and classmate John Kim delivering timely kills, the Lions won their last two sets and the match.

“We put together not only good defense, but we got our blocks really going,” Coffeen said. “That’s the fun part of what’s happened so far with this team, is just the progress we’ve made so far.”

Newton North coach Nile Fox was proud of his team’s effort despite the result.

“I’m not mad about the way [our players] played,” he said. “This game showed us a few things that we need to work on, but it was good . . . They played really well.”

Advertisement

Both teams are tight-knit with such close proximity. Players are friends across the net and the coaches hold serious respect for each other. The Lions and Tigers will match up again May 16, and Coffeen can not wait for the next Newton showdown.

“I’d still call it a rivalry,” he said, “but it’s the most friendly rivalry you can imagine.”

Acton-Boxborough 3, Wayland 0 — Lucas Tan (12 kills), Nick Heitman (10 kills), Max Adam (7 kills) and James Cui (30 assists) helped A-B (2-0) knock off the fifth-ranked Warriors (2-2).

Billerica 3, Lawrence 1 — The Indians (1-3) earned the win behind eight kills from Ethan Cliff and five more from Ankush Patel.

Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0 — Izaviah Hong totaled 12 kills and Alex Chau added 22 assists in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win for the seventh-ranked Red Raiders (3-0).

Lowell Catholic 3, Andover 1 — John Nangle (11 kills, 4 blocks), Patrick Nangle (7 kills, 5 blocks) and Hunter Boucher (37 assists, 3 blocks) led the way in the nonleague win for the Crusaders (3-1).

O’Bryant 3, Latin Academy 0 — Jonathan Narsjo tallied 9 kills and Son Nguyen handed out 22 assists in the Boston City League home win for the No. 20 Tigers (2-0).

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 13, Chelmsford 3 — Dom Terrazzano (4 goals), Conor Doherty (3 goals) and Aidan Gibbons (3 goals) powered the attack, Alex Lizotte was stellar all over the field, and Scott Einarson made 15 saves for the Indians (3-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Advertisement

Bishop Feehan 12, Archbishop Williams 4 — Junior Connor Davine (4 goals) and Evan Paterzo (3 goals) propelled the host Shamrocks (2-0) to a Catholic Central League win. Danny Coady made 10 saves.

Dexter Southfield 7, New Hampton 6 — Zack Waxman netted his second goal of the game in overtime to propel host Dexter Southfield (3-1) to the win.

Monomoy 18, Bourne 6 — Senior Jake Burnie (8 goals, 2 assists) led the Sharks (4-0) to a nonleague win against the Canalmen. Tommy Pandiscio (5 goals, 4 assists) and Tristan Coomber (4 goals, 2 assists) also contributed to the win.

Rockland 11, Hull 5 — Lucas Leander (6 goals, 4 assists) continued his torrid scoring pace for the 3-0 Bulldogs in the South Shore League, raising his season total to 19 goals and 15 assists.

Southeastern 7, Blue Hills 6 — Thomas Hustins (4 goals, 1 assist) led the Hawks (2-1) to the Mayflower win. Brendan Cooper and Jake Lehan contributed a goal and two assists each.

Triton 14, Peabody 6 — Jared Leonard (6 goals, 3 assists) and Thomas Cahill (3 goals, 2 assists) powered the Vikings (1-2) to the nonleague win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 15, St. Mary’s 4 — Molly Vana (4 goals, 2 assists) and Anna Dahlman (3 goals) sparked the host Cougars (3-0) to a Catholic Central League win.

Chelmsford 13, Billerica 3 — Maggie Loeber (4 goals), Jillian Martin (3 goals), and Amelia Kelley (2 goals, assist) and Olivia Hall (2 goals, assist) propelled the Lions (3-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Advertisement

Weymouth 18, Scituate 7 — Junior Cam Flaherty had 5 goals, 6 draw controls, and 3 forced turnovers in the nonleague win.

Girls’ tennis

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Swampscott 0 — Sky Jara (6-0, 6-2) prevailed at first singles and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0) swept at third singles to highlight a season-opening nonleague win for the Generals.

Hopkinton 3, Westwood 2 — At first singles, Paula Sendele secured the Tri-Valley League victory with her 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Martha’s Vineyard 3, Newton North 2 — Callie Giglio, Hunter Tompkins and Karinne Nidala swept the singles matches for the Vineyarders (2-0) in the nonleague contest in Newton.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.