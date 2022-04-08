Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi wins Richter Award

Mike Richter, who played 14 seasons with the New York Rangers, was at the Encore Boston Harbor to present the award. Many of Levi’s teammates were on hand for the ceremony, after which Levi talked about his decision to not sign with the Buffalo Sabres and return to Northeastern for his junior season.

Northeastern goalie Devon Levi was named the Mike Richter Award winner Friday night. The award is given to the top goaltender in NCAA men’s Division 1 hockey.

“I just love playing college hockey so much,” said Levi. “I had a great year this year in the classroom, on the ice, with the guys, just the whole year was unbelievable, so I can’t not come back and do it again next year.

“There’s some unfinished business with the team that we’d like to accomplish, so we’re looking forward to next year.”

Levi was also named the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year. He finished the season 21-10-1 with a goals against average of 1.54 and a nation-leading .952 save percentage.

He pointed to former teammate Jordan Harris, who returned for his senior year at Northeastern before signing with the Canadiens last month, and has already suited up for Montreal.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever said that a player’s stayed in college too long,” said Levi. “You look at Jordan Harris and he’s having an unbelievable year this year. He wasn’t sure if he wanted to come back, but he’s playing in the NHL, and he’s playing well, so I kind of look at that guy as an example. He’s one of my close buddies.”





