Our daily soap opera of Boston and baseball began with a back-end thud

“It was intense out there,” said new Sox second baseman Trevor Story, who went 0 for 5. “It’s fun. That’s the kind of atmosphere you want to play in.”

The Red Sox opened their 122nd big-league season Friday with an 11-inning, 6-5 loss to the Yankees in the House That Jeter Built. On a postcard-perfect Bronx afternoon, the Sox got good work from a raft of no-name relievers before the immortal Kutter Crawford (a man with two innings of big-league experience) surrendered a game-winning single to Josh Donaldson.

NEW YORK — They play almost every day. There is always a chance for quick redemption. It’s one of the reasons we love baseball and one of the reasons we are glad it is back.

All of the Sox’ strengths and weaknesses seemed to be on display in this 3-hour-56 minute matinee. Rafael Devers blasted a two-run homer in the first, Xander Bogaerts cracked three hits, and Nate Eovaldi held the fort for five serviceable frames. Garrett Whitlock pitched two innings of great relief before yielding a game-tying homer to D.J. LeMahieu.

But the Sox committed a couple of errors, failed to hit in the clutch, and had no stopper at the back end of the pen. Matt Barnes sat while Crawford crumbled after nice work by Whitlock, Matt Strahm, Hansel Robles, Jake Diekman, and Ryan Brasier. Sox manager Alex Cora said the high-priced Barnes had a new back issue.

Strap yourself in, Sox fans. The days of top-dollar pitching help are gone for this Local Nine. The Chaim Bloom Red Sox will try to survive with reclamation projects and hurlers cut loose by the likes of San Diego and Oakland. It promises to be a thrill ride.

The good news is there is another game Saturday. And Sunday. And almost every day between now and Oct. 5.

In this spring of 2022, we crave normalcy and routine. A pandemic stubbornly lingers, war rages in Europe, and prices rise hourly. Following the Sox — on radio, TV (we miss Jerry Remy), online, or in the newspaper (gulp) — is part of our daily drill. Like brushing our teeth, taking a multivitamin, and morning coffee. We make the bed, feed the dog, call to check in on Mom, and ask, “How’d the Sox do yesterday?”

The Sox did not do very well Friday, but let’s agree that it’s too early to trot out the time-tested “Wait ‘Til Next Year.”

The 2021 Red Sox surprised Baseball America and made it within two wins of the World Series. They return to an American League East that might be one of the strongest divisions in the history of baseball.

Day 1. Yankee starter Gerrit Cole no doubt loved seeing his name in headlines in Friday morning’s New York Post.

“Cole out to cleanse ‘sour taste’ from his wild-card choke against rival Red Sox,” screamed the tabloid.

Cole, who spit the bit in the one-game playoff with the Sox last year, responded to the additional pressure by surrendering three runs on three hits and a walk before getting an out to start the Yankee season.

The $324 million righty walked Kiké Hernández on four pitches, coughed up a two-run bomb to Devers (an early MVP candidate), then fell behind, 3-and-0, on a Bogaerts single and a J.D. Martinez double. Boos rained down on Cole’s head less than 10 minutes into the season, and there were mock cheers when he got Alex Verdugo on a soft grounder.

Yankee sluggers got the three runs back on a pair of homers — two-run shot by Anthony Rizzo, solo liner by Giancarlo Stanton — in the first four innings. It stayed 3-3 until the sixth, when Bogaerts (pay the man) led with a double to left and scored from third when Verdugo chopped a one-out single through a drawn-in infield.

After getting five innings and 76 pitches out of Eovaldi, Cora summoned Whitlock, his only other reliable pitcher. Whitlock dazzled New York with four strikeouts in two innings, but came out again for the eighth and yielded one of those Yankee Stadium cheapie home runs over the short wall in right to LeMahieu.

“These are the best hitters in the world,” said Whitlock. “When you make a mistake, they hit it. It’s not a good pitch when they hit it out.”

Both teams plated their “ghost runners” in the 10th, but the Sox are ill-equipped to win a battle of bullpens. Veteran Donaldson ended the long day with a clean single up the middle on Crawford’s 1-and-1 pitch.

First game of the season, and you put the ball in the hands of Kutter Crawford with the game on the line?

Get used to it. Koji Uehara and Keith Foulke aren’t walking through that door.

The good news is the Sox will play again Saturday. And Sunday. And Monday. Weather permitting, they will play a game on 22 of the next 23 days. They will play 161 more, and with any luck, they will play a few weeks into October.

It’s baseball. They do this every day.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.