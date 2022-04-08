Red Sox blow three leads and fall to Yankees in 11 innings on Opening Day

NEW YORK — It took 11 innings to decide Friday’s contest between the Red Sox and Yankees in what was a back-and-forth contest.
With reliever Kutter Crawford on the hill for Boston and the automatic runner on second, the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson grounded an RBI single up the middle to send the Red Sox to a 6-5 loss on Opening Day in the Bronx.
The Red Sox punched first in this one, backed by a Rafael Devers two-run homer off Yankee ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning. The Red Sox weren’t done in the inning. J.D. Martinez then lined an RBI double that scored Xander Bogaerts all the way from first base, giving the Sox a 3-0 lead.
The Yankees battled back against Sox starter Nate Eovaldi.
Eovaldi left a splitter over the heart of the plate to Anthony Rizzo in the bottom half of the first and Rizzo tagged it for a two-run shot of his own.
The Yankees added a run in the fourth on a line-drive homer to right field by Giancarlo Stanton that knotted the game at three apiece.
The Sox took a 4-3 lead in the sixth and called on Garrett Whitlock. The goal was for Whitlock to cover the next three innings, and he cruised through his first 2⅓. But with one out in the eighth, D.J. LeMahieu’s solo homer once again tied this ballgame.
