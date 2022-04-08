Red Sox blow three leads and fall to Yankees in 11 innings on Opening Day

NEW YORK — It took 11 innings to decide Friday’s contest between the Red Sox and Yankees in what was a back-and-forth contest.

With reliever Kutter Crawford on the hill for Boston and the automatic runner on second, the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson grounded an RBI single up the middle to send the Red Sox to a 6-5 loss on Opening Day in the Bronx.

The Red Sox punched first in this one, backed by a Rafael Devers two-run homer off Yankee ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning. The Red Sox weren’t done in the inning. J.D. Martinez then lined an RBI double that scored Xander Bogaerts all the way from first base, giving the Sox a 3-0 lead.