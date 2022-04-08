Opening Day is here: Red Sox set to take on Yankees in New York

Friday’s forecast looks much better, with highs in the low 60s and sunshine in the Bronx.

Here are projected lineups and more to know about today’s game. Join us beginning at noon for live updates from Opening Day.

Read the Globe’s 2022 Red Sox season preview

RED SOX (0-0)

Projected lineup: Kiké Hernández CF, Rafael Devers 3B, Xander Bogaerts SS, J.D. Martinez DH, Alex Verdugo LF, Trevor Story 2B, Bobby Dalbec 1B, Jackie Bradley Jr. RF, Christian Vázquez C

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

YANKEES (0-0)

Projected lineup: Josh Donaldson DH, Aaron Judge CF, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Giancarlo Stanton RF, DJ LeMahieu 3B, Joey Gallo LF, Gleyber Torres 2B, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Kyle Higashioka C

Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Cole: Jonathan Araúz 0-2, Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 5-24, Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-11, Bobby Dalbec 0-4, Rafael Devers 4-19, Kiké Hernández 5-11, J.D. Martinez 6-25, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Travis Shaw 3-17, Trevor Story 2-12, Alex Verdugo 4-14, Christian Vázquez 5-17

Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Josh Donaldson 3-12, Joey Gallo 1-7, Marwin Gonzalez 0-4, Aaron Hicks 3-16, Kyle Higashioka 2-3, Aaron Judge 8-20, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-4, DJ LeMahieu 12-37, Anthony Rizzo 5-9, Giancarlo Stanton 7-27, Gleyber Torres 7-29, Jose Trevino 0-2

Stat of the day: This pitching matchup is a rematch of the AL Wild Card Game on Oct. 5, the last time these two teams played each other. The Red Sox got three runs off Gerrit Cole before he was taken out in the third inning. Boston won, 6-2.

Notes: Cole, in his third season in New York, is 23-11 with a 3.11 ERA in his first 42 regular-season starts. He was 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA last season when he finished second behind Robbie Ray in the Cy Young voting. ... He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA in 10 career starts against the Red Sox and was 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in four starts against them last season. ... On the two new additions: Josh Donaldson batted .247 with 26 homers and 72 RBIs in 135 games for the Twins last season. Isiah Kiner-Falefa batted .271 with eight homers and 53 RBIs in 158 games for the Rangers last season. ... Eovaldi was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in his third full season with Boston. He was 2-2 with 3.71 ERA in six starts against the Yankees last season and is 3-4 with a 3.64 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts) against New York.

