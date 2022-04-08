USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn unexpectedly resigns

USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn has stepped down after four seasons, though he may remain with the national team in a different capacity. Kohn, an Olympic medalist in bobsled at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, said Friday that he made the decision to leave the coaching role because of a desire to spend more time with his family. The World Cup season typically takes coaches and sliders away from home for months at a time. The US won three medals at the Beijing Olympics in bobsled; only Germany, with seven, won more. The Americans also have won three gold medals at world championships since Kohn was promoted to the head coach role in 2018. But with a new four-year Olympic cycle starting, and the possibility for some major changes in terms of the roster — five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor said at the Beijing Games that she’ll consider retirement, and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries plans to take some time off to start a family — Kohn decided it would be best if another coach was leading the program.

LeBron James will miss the final two games of the Lakers’ season with a sprained left ankle, almost certainly preventing him from winning his second NBA scoring title. The Lakers made the announcement before they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles’ disappointing season ends Sunday at Denver. The 37-year-old James averaged 30.3 points this season while playing in only 56 games, two shy of the minimum to qualify for the scoring title with his full points-per-game average. The second-leading scorer in NBA history has played in only one game since spraining his ankle March 27, scoring 38 points in a crushing home loss to New Orleans on April 1. James is slightly behind Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who is averaging 30.4 points per game in one of the closest scoring title races in NBA history. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is third at 29.9 points per game ... The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League. Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 9.7 minutes.

NFL

Buccaneers re-sign RB Giovani Bernard

The Buccaneers bolstered their depth at running back, re-signing free agent Giovani Bernard to a one-year, $1.12 million contract. Bernard, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, initially joined the Bucs as a free agent in 2021, when injuries limited him to 12 games during the regular season. The signing means three of the team’s top four running backs from a year ago will return ... The Bears signed veteran tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract . Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns over nine seasons with the Texans (2013-18) and Jets (2019-21) ... The Browns and safety Ronnie Harrison, who had become a free agent,t agreed to terms on a one-year contract, giving the Browns some depth at a position that has been challenging to get settled because of injuries the past two seasons. Cleveland agreed to a one-year contract with backup QB Josh Dobbs ... The Ravens agreed to terms with linebacker Josh Bynes. The 32-year-old Bynes started 12 games for Baltimore last season and had two sacks.

TENNIS

Cristian Garin advances to Clay Court semifinals

Reigning champion Cristian Garin beat No. 2 seed Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston and improve his career record at the tournament to 8-0. Fritz is the highest-ranked American man at No. 13 and had won nine of his past 10 matches, including a title at Indian Wells, California, last month ... Belinda Bencic rallied to beat second-seeded Paula Badosa 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 to advance to the semifinals of the Credit One Charleston Open. No. 4 Ons Jabeur also reached the final four in the season’s opening clay-court event, beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2

MISCELLANY

Chase Elliott breaks Ryan Blaney’s string of poles

Chase Elliott won the pole for the Saturday night race at Martinsville Speedway. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and current co-leader turned a fast lap at 96.151 mph in the new Next Gen cars to end co-leader Ryan Blaney’s string of three consecutive poles. Blaney qualified 12th. Aric Almirola qualified second, followed by Cole Custer, James Buescher, and William Byron, who won the Truck Series race at the track Thursday night. ... Major League Soccer suspended Austin forward Cecilio Dominguez as it investigates possible off-field misconduct that it didn’t disclose. The league said it suspended Dominguez after receiving preliminary information gathered by the club ... Men’s soccer player Gio Reyna is hurt again and left the field in tears shortly after kickoff of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old, a son of former US captain Claudio Reyna, injured a hamstring in the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. He didn’t return to the field until Feb. 6, then in his third game back hurt a leg and was out until March 13.

