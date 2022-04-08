When the playoffs begin next month, who will be the Bruins’ go-to goalie?

The No. 1 job, which looked like Jeremy Swayman’s to have and to hold, remains up for grabs.

Every NHL season is full of twists and turns, but no one as recently as a couple of weeks ago figured the 24-square-foot net would be bending toward Ullmark with Stanley Cup season approaching.

TAMPA — Linus Ullmark was the goalie of choice for the Bruins here Friday night to face the Lightning, and it’s possible the Swedish stopper will be on the job to start Game 1 when the playoffs begin in May.

“Linus right now has been more consistent than Jeremy of late,” said coach Bruce Cassidy following the morning workout at Amalie Arena. “This is Jeremy’s first … little bit of a blip here, and we’re going to allow him to play through it, and hopefully he finds it again and we go right down to the wire in that regard.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Anticipating the followup question, Cassidy added, “I guess if you are thinking ahead to the playoffs, asking who would be the guy, we are undecided right now. It could be both; we’re not sure yet.”

Advertisement

Ullmark entered the night in the thick of a solid run (5-0-0), with wins over Chicago, Winnipeg, the Islanders, New Jersey, and Detroit. Of those clubs, only Winnipeg still has a chance of making the playoffs.

Swayman, who appeared to have secured the No. 1 spot with a nine-game win streak that was snapped March 16 at Minnesota, has gone 3-3-0 in his last six starts — allowing 19 goals, with a subpar .883 save percentage. He has had particular trouble handling pucks around his net, a fundamental skill he has been concentrating on improving in recent practice sessions with goalie coach Bob Essensa.

“We’ve talked to Jeremy about it, the need to stick with it, you’ve got to play through some of those touches so you get the confidence to do it,” said Cassidy. “We’re not going to abandon it.

Advertisement

“But if that is affecting the rest of your game, then don’t worry, just [stop] the 100 percenters until you feel more comfortable. He has to continue with it. It’s just too important to breaking out pucks.”

Ullmark, who entered the Tampa Bay game with a career-best 22-9-2 mark, has looked significantly more confident of late. He opened the season with a 2-3-0 mark in his first five starts and finally found his game in January, winning eight consecutive starts before slipping again (1-3-0) in early February. By the end of the month, Swayman was in the thick of that nine-game winning streak, his stock rising as a potential candidate for Rookie of the Year.

Now Ullmark’s stock is on the rise. A solid performance against Tampa Bay could have him back in net when the road trip wraps up Sunday with a matinee in Washington.

“It’s been great,” said Ullmark, reflecting on the season at large. “I love the boys. I love being around the boys. Boston has been great to us ever since Day 1.

“It’s something special brewing. We got a couple of great acquisitions at the deadline in Lindy [Hampus Lindholm] and Brownie [Josh Brown], and it’s been fun from the start and I hope to keep doing this for a lot more time.”

Advertisement

By Cassidy’s eye, the uptick in Ullmark’s game has been due, in part, to his improved play on rebounds. He recovers better from rebounds than back in October and November and is quicker to gain control the puck.

“At the start of the year, there had been a lot of scrambling,” said Cassidy. “Now, he’s a big guy, so it happens, but not nearly as much now. He is cleaner, getting pucks around the net out of harm’s way. Some of the havoc we saw at the start of the year seems to have dissipated now.”

“I’ve always been confident in myself,” said Ullmark. “You’ve got to have that when you play at this level, and days are going to come when it just doesn’t go your way — the bounces don’t go your way— and as of late they have.

“We’ve been playing very well of late since New Year’s. Confidence comes into the group and you keep building off of it, and then it goes on autopilot. Every day, the same stuff, and you stick with it — don’t try to fix what’s not broken.”

…

David Pastrnak (upper body) and Lindholm (lower body) both were out of the lineup. Cassidy said Lindholm has the better chance of returning tSunday. Asked if Pastrnak might be sent home to Boston, Cassidy said, “I have not heard that, so I don’t think so.” … Former Boston College Eagle Marc McLaughlin filled Pastrnak’s spot at right wing on a line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. “For him, it’s just about getting open, and we’ll read off of him,” Hall said prior to faceoff. “You’ve got to figure out ways to play with different players and it’s not always going to be perfect.” Hall predicts that McLaughlin will be “a really good” NHL player. “It’s pretty obvious, right from the get-go, he plays with a lot of pace,” said Hall. “I think he’s a big, strong kid that can shoot it. He sees the ice well. Those are all really good things and he’s only got to get better and better. It’s up to us to help him out along the way.” … Lindholm’s absence reunited Mike Reilly and Charlie McAvoy as the No. 1 defense pairing.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.