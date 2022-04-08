White Sox lose ace Lucas Giolito to abdominal tightness, then lose season opener to Tigers

Giolito made his third straight start on opening day for the White Sox. He was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA last season.

Giolito struck out six while pitching four innings of one-hit ball Friday afternoon in Chicago’s eventual 5-4 loss to the Tigers in Detroit. He departed with a 3-0 lead.

White Sox righthander Lucas Giolito left his season-opening start because of abdominal tightness on his left side.

The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries already. Third baseman Yoán Moncada (strained right oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, along with pitchers Ryan Burr (strained right shoulder strain), Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury), Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery), and outfielder Yermín Mercedes (fractured left wrist).

The Tigers rallied and pulled out the season-opening victory as Javier Báez wound up with a winning RBI single on a game-ending replay reversal in his Detroit debut.

With two out and a runner on third in the ninth inning, Báez hit a drive to right off Liam Hendriks that sent AJ Pollock back to the wall. Pollock appeared to make a juggling catch, but the ball struck the wall before going off the outfielder’s glove.

The new-look Tigers started celebrating as they realized what happened, and the opening-day crowd joined in after umpire Marvin Hudson announced the reversal of the call.

Javier Baez (second from right) is surrounded by Tigers teammates after his walkoff single. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Eric Haase hit a solo homer off Hendriks (0-1) earlier in the ninth.

Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Gregory Soto (1-0) in the top of the ninth.

The defending AL Central champion White Sox scored a run in the first inning and two more in the second against the Tigers, who were held scoreless until the sixth.

Miguel Cabrera’s 2,988th career hit pulled Detroit into a 3-all tie in the eighth that didn’t last long.

Vaughn hit a soaring shot just inside the left-field foul pole on Soto’s fourth pitch of the day.

Hendriks was one of five pitchers that Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa used in relief of the 6-foot-6-inch Giolito.

Detroit scored its first run on Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single in the sixth, but he negated a second run by getting called for interference on a slide into shortstop Leury García at second base as he tried to turn a double play.

Cabrera’s bases-loaded bloop single to right scored two, pulling Detroit into a 3-all tie.

Former Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez allowed four hits, struck out two and walked two in four innings in his Tigers debut. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

In his Detroit debut, former Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez started the game by striking out Pollock before giving up a pair of two-out walks and allowing a run on Eloy Jiménez’s single.

The White Sox took a 3-0 lead in the second inning with more two-out runs on Pollock’s single and Luis Robert’s double.

Rodriguez threw 20 pitches to the first four batters, setting him up for a short outing after an abbreviated spring training. He permitted four hits, struck out two and walked two in four innings.

Pollock, acquired last week in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for closer Craig Kimbrel, had three hits in his White Sox debut.

In a quest to be relevant, the Tigers made a splash by signing Báez to a $140 million contract to add a desperately needed shortstop and inking Rodríguez to a $77 million deal.

Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford signed a five-year contract with the Mariners before Friday's season opener. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Mariners sign shortstop Crawford

The Mariners signed Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford to a $51 million, five-year contract ahead of the start of the regular season.

Crawford, 27, had agreed last month to a $4.85 million, one-year deal and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season. He gets a $5 million signing bonus and $5 million salary this year, $10 million in each of the following three seasons and $11 million in 2026. He also gets a full no-trade provision.

“I love Seattle. I’ve loved it ever since I put on that jersey for the first time,” Crawford said before the season opener against the Twins. “I’ve really wanted to stay here ever since then. So I’m really happy for this opportunity.”

Crawford has been a standout defensive player since being acquired by the Mariners before the start of the 2019 season. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 and was a finalist for the award last season.

Since the start of the 2020 season, Crawford leads all American League shortstops in innings played at the position with 1,876. He has made just 15 errors in 843 chances during that span.

Crawford said he was at a low point with his career toward the end of his time in Philadelphia. After he arrived in Seattle, he received helpful guidance from veteran Dee Strange-Gordon to help start his turnaround.

“He took me under his wing and showed me how to really love baseball again,” Crawford said. “He showed me the passion for it again, and he just taught me how to have fun again.”

While his defense has been terrific since arriving in Seattle, Crawford also has improved significantly at the plate. He set career highs with a .273 batting average, nine homers, 54 RBIs and a .715 OPS last year. He also played in 160 games after never playing more than 93 games in a season.

“I don’t know if we have a more competitive player. When the stakes rise he has a knack for kind of rising with it and that was never more apparent than toward the end of last season,” Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said.

“The contributing factors to acquiring J.P. were all about his physical skills, what we were scouting from afar and what we knew about the player dating back to high school. What we’ve learned since is why we’re doing this extension.”

Crawford hit in the leadoff spot most of last season but is likely shifting further down in the batting order this season after Seattle acquired Adam Frazier in the offseason. He was batting eighth in the opener against Minnesota.

Even before talks of the contract started, Crawford receive reassurance from Dipoto and the front office about being in their future plans as the team’s shortstop after Seattle opted not to pursue any of the big free agents at that position in the offseason.

“It says a lot about trust and I want to think you for trusting me,” Crawford said. “This is my team. It is permanently now and I’m ready to lead these guys.”

Brewers-Cubs game washed out

The second game of the season between the Brewers and Cubs in Chicago was postponed because of inclement weather.

The NL Central teams were slated to play at Wrigley Field, but there was a wintry mix of precipitation in the forecast. The game was instead rescheduled for a split doubleheader May 30.

The Cubs beat the Brewers, 5-4, on Thursday on opening day. Ian Happ had three hits and two RBIs for Chicago, and Nico Hoerner hit a two-run drive for the majors’ first homer of 2022.

With Friday’s postponement, each team is expected to push their starting pitchers back one day. Brewers righthander Brandon Woodruff and Cubs lefthander Justin Steele now are slated to go Saturday.