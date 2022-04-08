Xander Bogaerts has to come out of the opener with hamstring issue

NEW YORK — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was removed from Friday’s game against the Yankees after his RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Sox a 5-4 lead.

Jonathan Aráuz, who was already in the game as a pinch runner, took over at shortstop in the bottom of the 10th.

Bogaerts felt something in his right hamstring coming out of the box. He received treatment, and the Red Sox will know more about his condition Saturday.