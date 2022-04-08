fb-pixel Skip to main content
Xander Bogaerts has to come out of the opener with hamstring issue

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 8, 2022, 1 hour ago
Xander Bogaerts grabs at his right hamstring as he comes out of the batters box on his RBI single in the 10th inning. He was removed from the game for the bottom half.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

NEW YORK — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was removed from Friday’s game against the Yankees after his RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Sox a 5-4 lead.

Jonathan Aráuz, who was already in the game as a pinch runner, took over at shortstop in the bottom of the 10th.

Bogaerts felt something in his right hamstring coming out of the box. He received treatment, and the Red Sox will know more about his condition Saturday.

Bogaerts was 3 for 5 in the 6-5 Opening Day loss. He scored twice in addition to knocking in that run.

The Red Sox and Yankees play their second game of the series Saturday at 4 p.m.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

