Coronavirus subvariant cases are rising in the Northeast

Cases have doubled in Washington and have risen about 60 percent in New York City since the last week of March, according to New York Times databases. Although caseloads have been relatively low in the weeks since the Omicron surge receded, the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant is contributing to a new wave in some places, especially in the Northeast.

While much of the United States has reported a plateau in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, New York City and Washington, D.C., have been battling a swift rise in cases in the last two weeks as the virus has again upended Broadway and the halls of the federal government.

Advertisement

Across the United States, caseloads have stopped falling, and have started to rise in states including Alaska, Vermont, Colorado, Rhode Island, and New York. Experts have been warning that another surge was coming since the recent surge in Europe, where past virus waves have been a harbinger of what was to come in the United States.

In New York, the Broadway show “Plaza Suite,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, canceled a performance after the two actors, who are married, tested positive this week. “Macbeth,” “A Strange Loop” and “Paradise Square” also canceled shows after members of the companies, including Daniel Craig, the star of “Macbeth,” tested positive.

The off-Broadway musical “Suffs” shuttered performances this week, too.

The virus raced through parts of Washington, as well, where several politicians tested positive this week after attending parties and events.

It started on Tuesday, when three House Democrats, Representatives Joaquin Castro of Texas, Adam Schiff of California, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, announced positive tests.

On Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland were among the politicians who said they had the coronavirus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said on Thursday that she had tested positive.

Advertisement

It was a reminder of sorts that, although many pandemic mandates have lifted, the highly contagious Omicron variant can still evade safety measures. Broadway actors and Washington politicians are regularly tested for the virus.

In recent weeks, the virus has crept closer into President Biden’s inner circle, with Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary; her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre; Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband; and Jamal Simmons, the vice president’s communications director, all testing positive.

Mr. Biden, 79, has not reported a positive test result, though he has appeared without a mask at several events this week.

The surge in high-profile cases in New York and Washington may not reflect the true spread of the virus. At-home tests, which have become more widely used, are not usually included in government data.

NEW YORK TIMES

Germany says it may bring back mask mandate in the fall

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister said Friday that the country may need to bring back a requirement for wearing face masks in public this autumn after lawmakers rejected a proposed coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Karl Lauterbach acknowledged that the Bundestag’s vote Thursday against requiring COVID-19 vaccination of people 60 and over was a personal setback for him. The bill was a watered-down compromise after some government lawmakers refused to back a vaccine mandate for all adults.

The vote was “a clear and bitter defeat for all those who advocate compulsory vaccinations,” said Lauterbach, adding that any wriggle room to further relax the rules “has been completely exhausted.”

Advertisement

Germany recently ended the requirement to wear masks in many indoor settings, though they are still compulsory on public transport.

Lauterbach also urged people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling to visit relatives over the Easter vacation.

New infections in Germany are on a downward trajectory, with 175,263 additional confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours — down from a recent peak of almost 300,000 a day. But there continued to be around 300 COVID-related deaths a day, he said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shanghai officials fired over response to outbreak

BEIJING — Three local officials in Shanghai have been sacked over a slack response to the COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest city, where residents are complaining of harsh lockdown conditions leading to shortages of food and basic necessities.

An official notice Friday gave no details of the allegations against the three officials, but said their failure to fulfill their duties in epidemic prevention and control had allowed the virus to spread, leading to a “serious impact” on efforts to control the outbreak.

Shanghai announced more than 21,000 new local cases on Friday, of which only 824 had symptoms. Total cases in the outbreak that began last month in Shanghai have soared past the 100,000 mark, making it one of China’s most serious since the virus was first detected in the centralcity of Wuhan in late 2019.

No additional deaths have been reported in the outbreak blamed on the hugely infectious but relatively less lethal omicron subvariant BA.2. China’s vaccination rate is around 90 percent, but considerably lower among the elderly.

Advertisement

Shanghai has placed all 26 million residents under lockdown and implemented mass testing, while requiring anyone with a positive result to be held in an isolation center, some of which have been newly created from converted gymnasiums and exhibition halls.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

China’s COVID restrictions causing global supply chain disruptions

BEIJING — China’s mounting COVID-19 restrictions are creating further disruptions to global supply chains for consumer electronics, car parts, and other goods.

A growing number of Chinese cities are requiring truck drivers to take daily COVID PCR tests before allowing them to cross municipal borders or are quarantining drivers deemed to be at risk of infection. The measures have limited how quickly drivers can move components among factories and goods from plants to ports.

“The problem is not ships; it’s that there’s no cargo coming because there are no trucks,” said Jarrod Ward, the chief EastAsia business development officer in the Shanghai office of Yusen Logistics, a large Japanese supply chain management company.

The testing of truck drivers has been held up because some cities are doing mass testing of residents.

Now, there is an acute shortage of truck drivers in Shanghai and in nearby cities like Kunshan, a center of electronics production. Many electronics components manufacturers are shutting down in Kunshan.

“The key electronics suppliers to Apple, to Tesla, they’re all based there,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream, a supply chain risk management affiliate of DHL that is based in San Marcos, Calif.

Advertisement

NEW YORK TIMES

India to begin offering third vaccines shots for ages 18 to 60

NEW DELHI — India’s health ministry said on Friday that the country would begin administering a third coronavirus shot for people between the ages of 18 and 60 beginning April 10. Until now, a third shot was only available for health care workers and people 60 years and older.

Health experts expressed relief over the announcement, which comes at a time when cases are spiraling upward in China, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, and a number of other countries. “I am delighted, and it is always better late than never,” Dr. Rajesh Parikh, the director of medical research at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, told NDTV.

The move came with a few limits: People must wait at least nine months between the second and the third shot. And unlike the first two shots, which were free for all, the third shot for people between the ages of 18 and 60 will have to be paid for out of pocket, and will be available exclusively at private facilities. (The shots will still be free for health care workers and people 60 and older.)

A third shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was used in more than 80 percent of India’s inoculations, will cost around $12 (900 rupees), Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, said in television interviews.

NEW YORK TIMES

Hong Kong begins weekend testing campaign to fight outbreak

This week many Hong Kongers opened their front door to find a white plastic bag with a blue sticker exclaiming, “United, We Fight the Virus!”

Inside the care package were COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, a bundle of masks, and Chinese traditional medicine. It was all part of a bid to encourage the city’s 7.4 million residents to voluntarily test over three days beginning on Friday.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, said the three-day testing exercise will give health authorities a better sense of an outbreak that began in January. A note inside the package asked residents to do their part to help “ride out the storm,” adding that “hopefully we are seeing the arrival of dawn.”

The campaign is the latest mixed message from an administration scrambling to contain a punishing outbreak that has claimed more than 8,300 lives, many of them among the old and unvaccinated.

Mrs. Lam had previously pledged to impose mandatory citywide testing of a kind that mainland Chinese cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen have undertaken. News of the mandatory testing — and a possible lockdown that some officials said would have to accompany it — sent Hong Kongers running out to grocers and drugstores to stock up on supplies like rice and pain medication.

The panic buying was so relentless that some of the Chinese territory’s biggest grocery chains asked customers to limit their purchases.

Now, residents are being encouraged to test and report positive results within 24 hours through an online self-reporting platform or by calling a number set up for the campaign.

NEW YORK TIMES