Haiti’s assassination probe has stalled. The US one is advancing.

But nine months after the brazen assassination, Haiti’s investigation into the crime has stalled. Prosecutors have yet to charge anyone. The motive remains a mystery. Officials have appointed a new judge — the fourth — to oversee the probe. But more than a month after the appointment, Judge Merlan Belabre has yet to receive the files in the case.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — There are multiple theories for why Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot to death at his home in July. Dozens of people have been detained. Others have been named as suspects and declared fugitives. The interim prime minister has fallen under suspicion.

“I have the will to investigate,” Belabre told The Washington Post last month. “But I don’t know what’s happening.” His mandate ends April 25.

US efforts to unravel the killing, meanwhile, are advancing. Federal prosecutors, who allege that part of the crime was planned in the United States, charged two suspects in January and are seeking the extradition of a third. FBI agents met in February with two Haitian Americans detained by Haiti, according to a person familiar with the Haitian investigation. And President Biden signed legislation in March that requires the State Department to report what it knows to Congress.

A State Department spokeswoman said the US government supports a “thorough, independent investigation” into the assassination and is assisting Haitian authorities. The FBI declined to comment.

Some in Haiti are welcoming the US effort to find answers that have so far proved elusive.

Pierre Espérance, director of Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network, a civil society group, “was so happy” when he learned that one suspect had been charged by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida. “We knew in Haiti that the investigation was blocked,” he said — stymied by corruption and a lack of political will.

Aîné Martin, president of a group that represents Haiti’s law clerks, said the United States should play a role, given the US ties of some of the suspects. But he said Haiti has a duty to uncover the truth behind the assassination of its president on its soil.

“I think the justice system should do its job,” Martin said.

But Belabre might have more immediate concerns. He told the Post this week that no measures have been taken to ensure his safety. He has accused the Haitian government of abandoning him and his family “to assassins and kidnappers.”

Men with high-caliber weapons and grenade-launching drones stormed Moïse’s home shortly after midnight on July 7. Gunmen shot the 53-year-old president to death, mutilated his body, and wounded his wife.

Haitian police and others allege that several dozen former Colombian soldiers were hired as contractors by a Florida-based firm, CTU Security, to travel to Haiti. At least some believed they would be serving as bodyguards, family members say. US authorities allege that some believed they were being recruited to execute a purported arrest warrant for Moïse.

Lawyers for the owner of CTU Security did not respond to a request for comment. They told the Post last year that he believed his company was providing security for a humanitarian project in Haiti led by Christian Sanon, a Haitian American and self-described pastor in Florida who aspired to serve as Haiti’s president.

Sanon is now detained in Haiti. The Post could not identify an attorney for him. Sanon told investigators that he made contact with CTU Security to ensure his safety, according to a Haitian police dossier obtained by the Post. He “rejected out of hand” any involvement in the assassination, investigators wrote in the dossier.

Enter the United States. US authorities in January arrested Rodolphe Jaar, a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, and charged him with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support, knowing that it would be used to prepare for or carry out a kidnapping or murder.

Federal prosecutors say he agreed to fly to the United States after his arrest in the Dominican Republic. They say in a criminal complaint that Jaar, who is a former Drug Enforcement Administration informant, admitted in an interview to providing firearms, ammunition, and housing to the Colombians carrying out the assassination and to attempting to help suspects hide.

Jaar “stated that the operation changed from an arrest operation to an assassination operation after the initial plan to ‘capture’ the Haitian president at the airport and take him away by plane did not go forward,” FBI Special Agent Jacqueline Valdes wrote in an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint.

Jaar remains in US custody. A lawyer for Jaar did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier in January, US authorities arrested Mario Antonio Palacios, a former Colombian soldier who had fled to Jamaica and was being held there. Prosecutors say Palacios also agreed to be transferred to the United States. They say he told US authorities that he was hired to travel to Haiti to provide security and later to “extract” the Haitian president by plane. The plan did not go forward, he told them, and as early as July 6, co-conspirators informed him that the goal was to assassinate the president. He faces the same charges as Jaar.

The Haitian National Police say Palacios was part of a five-man group called the Delta Team that was tasked with entering Moïse’s bedroom during the attack, according to the police dossier.

Palacios on Monday pleaded not guilty in federal court in the Southern District of Florida.

“We’re going to look at all the evidence and fight the case,” his attorney, Miami lawyer Alfredo Izaguirre, told the Post.