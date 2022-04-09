Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are said to be engaged, again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to get married, according to reports — and big hint from Lopez herself.

Lopez and Affleck, who had been engaged about two decades ago but broke things off before the wedding, have recently rekindled their romance. They’ve been seen cozying up with each other in public since last fall. Affleck said in an interview that he is “in awe” of her, and Lopez says she enjoys PDAs.

And now things may be official.