Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are said to be engaged, again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to get married, according to reports — and big hint from Lopez herself.
Lopez and Affleck, who had been engaged about two decades ago but broke things off before the wedding, have recently rekindled their romance. They’ve been seen cozying up with each other in public since last fall. Affleck said in an interview that he is “in awe” of her, and Lopez says she enjoys PDAs.
And now things may be official.
Lopez tweeted Friday that she has “a really exciting and special story to share,” with details at her “inner circle” newsletter.
Major announcement!!!! https://t.co/G5oGxtX0z5 pic.twitter.com/HTIqbHMJ2M— jlo 💍 (@JLo) April 9, 2022
That site features a video of Lopez admiring a big green rock on her ring finger — green is said to be her favorite color.
NBC News said a Lopez representative on Saturday confirmed the engagement.
There’s no word yet on any new moniker for the couple. “Bennifer 2″ may lack the catchiness of the first time around.