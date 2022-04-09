Bear cub rescued from site of Greenfield crash that left mother bear and two cubs dead

A bear cub is in the care of Tufts Wildlife Clinic Saturday after it was found near the site of a crash in Greenfield that left a mother bear and two other cubs dead, according to the Greenfield Police Department.
The mother bear and two cubs were struck by a car at about 8:43 p.m Friday, the police department said in a statement posted on Facebook. No information available Saturday about the severity of the crash or the condition of anyone in the car.
Police officers who went to the scene heard squealing and found a “very scared” third cub seeking refuge in a tree top, Greenfield police said. Knowing the danger the now-orphaned cub was in, two officers rescued it.
Advertisement
They placed the male cut in the back of a police cruiser and brought him to the Greenfield police station, where he was kept in a kennel overnight.
A wildlife specialist from Environmental Police transferred the “little buddy” to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton on Saturday morning, Greenfield police said.
Anyone who would like to donate for his care can visit https://wildlife.tufts.edu/donate/.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.