Bear cub rescued from site of Greenfield crash that left mother bear and two cubs dead

A bear cub is in the care of Tufts Wildlife Clinic Saturday after it was found near the site of a crash in Greenfield that left a mother bear and two other cubs dead, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

The mother bear and two cubs were struck by a car at about 8:43 p.m Friday, the police department said in a statement posted on Facebook. No information available Saturday about the severity of the crash or the condition of anyone in the car.

Police officers who went to the scene heard squealing and found a “very scared” third cub seeking refuge in a tree top, Greenfield police said. Knowing the danger the now-orphaned cub was in, two officers rescued it.