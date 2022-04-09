fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bear cub rescued from site of Greenfield crash that left mother bear and two cubs dead

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated April 9, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Officers heard squealing and found a third cub seeking refuge and safety in a tree-top, Greenfield police said. (Courtesy Photo: Greenfield Police Department).Greenfield Police Department/Courtesy Photo

A bear cub is in the care of Tufts Wildlife Clinic Saturday after it was found near the site of a crash in Greenfield that left a mother bear and two other cubs dead, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

The mother bear and two cubs were struck by a car at about 8:43 p.m Friday, the police department said in a statement posted on Facebook. No information available Saturday about the severity of the crash or the condition of anyone in the car.

Police officers who went to the scene heard squealing and found a “very scared” third cub seeking refuge in a tree top, Greenfield police said. Knowing the danger the now-orphaned cub was in, two officers rescued it.

Advertisement

They placed the male cut in the back of a police cruiser and brought him to the Greenfield police station, where he was kept in a kennel overnight.

A wildlife specialist from Environmental Police transferred the “little buddy” to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton on Saturday morning, Greenfield police said.

Anyone who would like to donate for his care can visit https://wildlife.tufts.edu/donate/.



Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video