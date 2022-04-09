Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Notables included two long-tailed ducks at Stockbridge Bowl, a Northern shrike at October Mountain State Forest, and 24 red crossbills in Washington.

Migrants showed up last week in increasing numbers including red-throated loons, double-crested cormorants, great and snowy egrets, black vultures, piping plovers, pectoral sandpipers, pectoral sandpipers, Wilson’s snipes, laughing gulls, chimney swifts, American kestrels, Northern rough-winged and barn swallows, house wrens, ruby-crowned kinglets, brown thrashers, Louisiana waterthrushes, yellow-rumped warblers, and white-throated sparrows.

Bristol County: Among reports were a tricolored heron at Allen’s Pond in South Dartmouth, four lesser yellowlegs and three pectoral sandpipers on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, and two chimney swifts in Freetown.

Cape Cod: Sightings included little blue herons in Mashpee and Truro, a tricolored heron in Harwich, black vultures in Bourne and six more in Centerville, a lingering lesser yellowlegs in Harwich and a similarly lingering willet at West Dennis Beach, blue-gray gnatcatchers at Harwich Port and Mashpee, and a cliff swallowin Mashpee.

Essex County: Birders spotted a greater white-fronted goose off Argilla Road in Ipswich, a Eurasian wigeon on Scotland Road in Newbury, a lingering eared grebe at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, four Manx shearwaters of Nahant and a lingering indigo bunting at Nahant Thicket, and nine pectoral sandpipers at Plum Island.

Franklin County Highlights included a great egret at Barton Cove, two sandhill cranes in Ashfield, a Northern shrike in Orange, and a Louisiana waterthrush in Shutesbury.

Hampshire County: Among sightings were a broad-winged hawk in Northampton, a sandhill crane and a continuing clay-colored sparrow in Easthampton, five pectoral sandpipers in Amherst, and a Louisiana waterthrush in Williamsburg.

Nantucket: Reports included two redheads at Osprey Way, nine Northern shovelers at Coskata, a tricolored heron at Great Point, and three purple martins at the Sandford Farm.

Norfolk County: The highlights featured two blue-winged teal in Medford, two Barrow’s goldeneyes in Cohasset, a glaucous gull at Squantum, a black vulture at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon, and three Northern rough-winged swallows in Dedham.

Plymouth County: The region continued to feature a Barrow’s goldeneye and a King eider off Summit Avenue in Hull, two American bitterns at Burrage Pond in Hanson, two pectoral sandpipers in Carver, and 11 common murres offshore at Stellwagen Bank.

Worcester County: Observers spotted black vultures in Stirling, Blackstone, and Southbridge.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.