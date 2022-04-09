Carlisle police investigating reports of a man suspiciously approaching two young girls

Police responded to Church Street about 2:50 p.m. where a girl reported that a man with a red Honda had approached her and asked about a place to get coffee, according to a statement issued Saturday by Carlisle police.

Police in Carlisle are investigating two reports of a suspicious man who allegedly approached young girls in separate incidents on Thursday, officials said.

The man allegedly asked her to put the location into his GPS, but she declined and he drove away. The man was described as being about 5-foot-10 with a beard and appeared to be older, police said.

At about 5 p.m., police received a report of a man who allegedly approached a young girl at Fern’s Country Store on Lowell Street in the town’s center, a short distance from where the first incident was reported.

The girl told police that the man had asked her to help him with something in his car, but she said no and he drove away, according to the statement.

The second girl told police the man appeared to be middle-aged with graying brown hair and was driving a red four-door vehicle, according to the statement.

Carlisle police believe it may be the same man in both instances, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 978-369-1155.

